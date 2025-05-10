Pakistan Blocks Indian YouTuber's Channel Amidst Rising Tensions

Nitish Shares Information About the Ban Nitish Rajput Social media sensation Nitish Rajput shared the information on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Pakistan has blocked my YouTube in Pakistan.” This means his channel is no longer accessible in Pakistan, and his videos will not be visible to viewers there. Social media sensation Nitish Rajput shared the information on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Pakistan has blocked my YouTube in Pakistan.” This means his channel is no longer accessible in Pakistan, and his videos will not be visible to viewers there.

Pakistan has blocked my Youtube in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/hK1EewSIdJ — Nitish Rajput (@nitishrajpute) May 10, 2025 India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government has adopted a strong stance against Pakistan. The Indian government first revoked the Shimla Agreement. Subsequently, 16 Pakistani YouTube channels were banned in India. These include Dain News, Irshad Bhatti, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Munib Farooq, Suno News, and Raji Nama.