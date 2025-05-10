scriptPakistan Blocks Indian YouTuber's Channel Amidst Rising Tensions | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Pakistan Blocks Indian YouTuber's Channel Amidst Rising Tensions

India banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels a week ago. Now, the Pakistani government has banned a popular Indian YouTuber’s channel in its country.

May 10, 2025 / 05:35 pm

Patrika Desk

India-Pakistan Tension: Amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a new digital development has emerged. Pakistan has blocked the YouTube channel of Indian YouTuber and social media influencer Nitish Rajput. Rajput himself shared this information on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Nitish Shares Information About the Ban

Nitish Rajput
Nitish Rajput
Social media sensation Nitish Rajput shared the information on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Pakistan has blocked my YouTube in Pakistan.”

This means his channel is no longer accessible in Pakistan, and his videos will not be visible to viewers there.
It is worth noting that Nitish Rajput is known for his fact-based content and outspoken views on social issues.

India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government has adopted a strong stance against Pakistan. The Indian government first revoked the Shimla Agreement. Subsequently, 16 Pakistani YouTube channels were banned in India. These include Dain News, Irshad Bhatti, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Munib Farooq, Suno News, and Raji Nama.

India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate: Understanding the Situation

Tensions between India and Pakistan have further escalated. Following India’s air strikes, Pakistan has become agitated. Within the last two days, it has sent 400 and 300 drones into India. However, its intentions have been thwarted. Our air defence systems shot down all the drones.
Pakistan is continuously targeting civilian areas in India, while India has so far only targeted terrorist bases.

News / Entertainment / Pakistan Blocks Indian YouTuber's Channel Amidst Rising Tensions

