Pakistan Blocks Indian YouTuber's Channel Amidst Rising Tensions

Nitish Shares Information About the BanSocial media sensation Nitish Rajput shared the information on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Pakistan has blocked my YouTube in Pakistan.” This means his channel is no longer accessible in Pakistan, and his videos will not be visible to viewers there.
India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube ChannelsFollowing the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government has adopted a strong stance against Pakistan. The Indian government first revoked the Shimla Agreement. Subsequently, 16 Pakistani YouTube channels were banned in India. These include Dain News, Irshad Bhatti, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Munib Farooq, Suno News, and Raji Nama.
India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate: Understanding the SituationTensions between India and Pakistan have further escalated. Following India’s air strikes, Pakistan has become agitated. Within the last two days, it has sent 400 and 300 drones into India. However, its intentions have been thwarted. Our air defence systems shot down all the drones.
Pakistan is continuously targeting civilian areas in India, while India has so far only targeted terrorist bases.