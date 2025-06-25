Panchayat Season 4 Climax Leaves Fans on Edge, Anticipation Builds for Season 5 Twist

Panchayat 4: The famous web series ‘Panchayat 4’ has arrived on OTT. Fans are loving it, and viewers are impressed by its simplicity. However, some people on social media seem unhappy with this season. They believe that the real emotional angle of Phulera is lost in the political intrigue, and this is raising questions among viewers about what the story might be in the fifth season and whether that season will even happen… Let’s find out.
Beginning of Season 4 and the End of Panchayat Season 3
‘Panchayat Season 3’ ended on a serious note. Violence and gunfire disrupted the peace of Phulera village. Season 4 begins from here. In the previous episode, a surprised Abhishek (Sachiv Ji) asks Rinki to check the result of his MBA entrance exam. Rinki happily tells him that she scored 97 percent. Now Rinki will be able to get admission in a good college.
Season 4 also shows Vikas, Pradhan Ji, and Prahlad coming to Abhishek’s office for a party. The very next day, Rinki and Abhishek have a silent treatment. Rinki is quite emotional because she knows that Abhishek is about to leave Phulera. But Abhishek consoles her. During this time, both slowly accept each other’s feelings.
‘Panchayat 4’ Climax Creates Tension for Fans
Let it be known that people did not particularly like the love story of Rinki and Abhishek in Panchayat 4. The viewers did not see as much as they had hoped for in their love story, and some scenes felt drawn out. This made the series feel somewhat gritty, and now people are speculating about what will be special in the next season.
Many users commented that ‘the emotions could have been presented better, and more attention could have been paid to the politics; however, the series is good.’ Fans are eagerly awaiting the 5th season.
Could There Be a Big Twist in ‘Panchayat 5’?
Now it remains to be seen whether Sachiv Ji, who has worked with Manju Devi so far, will be able to get along with Kranti Devi or not? On the other hand, Sachiv Ji has fallen in love with Rinki and has also expressed his feelings. But it is being shown that Sachiv Ji may now have to leave Phulera village. The big question now is whether he will choose his career or stay in the village for Rinki? Will Rinki and Sachiv Ji’s love succeed? Will Kranti Devi do good work for the welfare of the village? The answers to all these questions will be revealed only in season 5.
‘Panchayat Season 5’ Announcement Soon
In an interview, Rinki, i.e., actress Sanvikaa, has said that work on ‘Panchayat Season 5’ has begun. The director has also started preparing for season 5. We will start shooting by the end of this year or at the beginning of 2026. Let it be known that no official announcement has been made regarding ‘Panchayat Season 5’.
News / Entertainment / Panchayat Season 4 Climax Leaves Fans on Edge, Anticipation Builds for Season 5 Twist