Panchayat Season 4 Climax Leaves Fans on Edge, Anticipation Builds for Season 5 Twist

Beginning of Season 4 and the End of Panchayat Season 3 ‘Panchayat Season 3’ ended on a serious note. Violence and gunfire disrupted the peace of Phulera village. Season 4 begins from here. In the previous episode, a surprised Abhishek (Sachiv Ji) asks Rinki to check the result of his MBA entrance exam. Rinki happily tells him that she scored 97 percent. Now Rinki will be able to get admission in a good college.

Season 4 also shows Vikas, Pradhan Ji, and Prahlad coming to Abhishek’s office for a party. The very next day, Rinki and Abhishek have a silent treatment. Rinki is quite emotional because she knows that Abhishek is about to leave Phulera. But Abhishek consoles her. During this time, both slowly accept each other’s feelings.

Let it be known that people did not particularly like the love story of Rinki and Abhishek in Panchayat 4. The viewers did not see as much as they had hoped for in their love story, and some scenes felt drawn out. This made the series feel somewhat gritty, and now people are speculating about what will be special in the next season.

Just Finished #panchayatseason4

– Banrakas Won the Election

– Binod Dropped the best line: “Ghareeb Hoon Gaddar Nahi”.

– Vikas bought a costly land worth ₹35 Lakh.

– MP got Pradhan shot in S3

– Sachiv Ji Cracked CAT

– Rinki & Sachiv Ji proposed and missed the Kiss.

Many users commented that 'the emotions could have been presented better, and more attention could have been paid to the politics; however, the series is good.' Fans are eagerly awaiting the 5th season.

#PanchayatSeason4 Review:- (+):

✔️ Strong performances

✔️ Emotionally rich storyline

✔️ Love angle adds a nice touch 👀👌

(-):

⚠️ Feels boring in some parts, especially when compared to previous seasons..

⚠️Less comedy this time

Now it remains to be seen whether Sachiv Ji, who has worked with Manju Devi so far, will be able to get along with Kranti Devi or not? On the other hand, Sachiv Ji has fallen in love with Rinki and has also expressed his feelings. But it is being shown that Sachiv Ji may now have to leave Phulera village. The big question now is whether he will choose his career or stay in the village for Rinki? Will Rinki and Sachiv Ji's love succeed? Will Kranti Devi do good work for the welfare of the village? The answers to all these questions will be revealed only in season 5.