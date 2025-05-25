Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence on Hera Pheri 3 Exit, Cites Lawyer's Advice in Tweet

Paresh Rawal Responds to Hera Pheri 3 Exit Paresh Rawal’s departure from the film initially left many puzzled. Now, Rawal has issued an official statement clarifying the reasons behind his exit. He wrote, “My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest.” Ameet Naik is known for representing Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor in several cases.

My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 25, 2025 Paresh Rawal's Presence in Both Previous Hera Pheri Films Paresh Rawal starred in the first two Hera Pheri films, both of which were hugely popular with audiences. Fans eagerly awaited the third installment, hoping to see Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal reunite on screen. However, this now seems unlikely, as Paresh Rawal will not be appearing in Hera Pheri 3.