Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence on Hera Pheri 3 Exit, Cites Lawyer's Advice in Tweet

Paresh Rawal Tweet On Hera Pheri 3 Exit: Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is once again in the headlines. He first garnered social media attention for his exit from Hera Pheri 3, followed by a lawsuit filed against him by Akshay Kumar. Rawal has now addressed the situation, breaking his silence to state that once his response is read, all issues will be resolved. He had previously returned the film’s signing amount.
Paresh Rawal Responds to Hera Pheri 3 Exit
Paresh Rawal’s departure from the film initially left many puzzled. Now, Rawal has issued an official statement clarifying the reasons behind his exit. He wrote, “My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest.” Ameet Naik is known for representing Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor in several cases.
Paresh Rawal’s Presence in Both Previous Hera Pheri Films
Paresh Rawal starred in the first two Hera Pheri films, both of which were hugely popular with audiences. Fans eagerly awaited the third installment, hoping to see Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal reunite on screen. However, this now seems unlikely, as Paresh Rawal will not be appearing in Hera Pheri 3.
Akshay Kumar Files Lawsuit Against Paresh Rawal
Akshay Kumar’s representatives stated that Paresh Rawal received ₹11 lakh before commencing work on the film. According to Bollywood Hungama, actor Paresh Rawal received ₹11 lakh as a signing amount for ‘Hera Pheri 3’, which he returned with 15% annual interest. Akshay Kumar is also a producer of ‘Hera Pheri 3’. He filed a lawsuit against Paresh Rawal following his exit from the film, which has since been embroiled in controversy.