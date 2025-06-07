Preity Zinta's Emotional Post 72 Hours After IPL Loss

Preity Zinta’s Post Following IPL 2025 Loss Preity Zinta, a constant presence throughout each season, consistently supports her team, win or lose. Her emotional range, from sadness to joy, has been widely observed. In her recent post, she offered insights into her team’s performance and the match. She wrote, “It didn’t end the way we wanted, but the journey was incredible. We’re sad, but it was exciting, entertaining and inspiring. I loved the fight and resilience shown by our young team, our lions, throughout the tournament. I loved how our captain, our sarpanch, stepped up and led, and how our Indian uncapped players stamped their authority on this IPL.”

Preity Zinta Proud of Team PBKS Preity Zinta continued, “2025 was unique. We broke several records. Key players had to leave the tournament due to national duty. Several key players got injured while on national duty, and we lost, but still set records. I am proud of every player of Punjab Kings because they gave their all throughout the tournament. Wherever we reached today is only because of you. I promise we will be back to finish this job, the work is still unfinished.” Preity Zinta continued, “2025 was unique. We broke several records. Key players had to leave the tournament due to national duty. Several key players got injured while on national duty, and we lost, but still set records. I am proud of every player of Punjab Kings because they gave their all throughout the tournament. Wherever we reached today is only because of you. I promise we will be back to finish this job, the work is still unfinished.”