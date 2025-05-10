Producer Apologises After Controversial ‘Operation Sindoor’ Poster Release

Filmmakers Making a Film on Operation Sindoor Apologise After seeing the anger of people on social media, the film’s producer, Nickky Bhagnani, clarified. Sharing a long post on his Instagram story, he apologised. He wrote: “We apologise for announcing a film based on ‘Operation Sindoor’ in relation to the courageous steps taken by the Indian Army. Our intention was not to hurt anyone’s sentiments. As a filmmaker, I was impressed by the courage, sacrifice and strength of our soldiers and leaders, and therefore decided to bring this powerful story to the screen.”

Nickky Bhagnani States that Nation Comes First Nickky Bhagnani further wrote, "This project is not being made for fame or money, but out of respect and love. I understand that due to timing and sensitivity, some may feel discomfort or pain. For this, I am deeply sorry. This is not just a film; it is a reflection of the nation's spirit and social image on a global scale." He also thanked the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who worked day and night to convey the message that 'Nation First'.

First Poster of Film on Operation Sindoor Released The film based on 'Operation Sindoor' is being produced by Vikky Bhagnani, who is Jackie Bhagnani's cousin. It is being made by Nikki-Vikky Bhagnani Films and Content Engineers. Both companies announced the film on Operation Sindoor through an AI poster. The poster shows a female officer in action mode with a gun in her hand, applying sindoor to her forehead with the other. The poster reads, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai Operation Sindoor'.