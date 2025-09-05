Punjab Floods: Celebs Extend Helping Hand Amidst Devastation

Punjab Flood: The devastating floods in Punjab, caused by heavy rainfall, have created widespread havoc. In these trying times, Diljit Dosanjh and Raj Kundra have stepped forward to support the flood victims. Both have shared videos on social media expressing their condolences and support for the affected families.
Diljit Dosanjh posted a video on his Instagram stating, “The situation in Punjab due to the floods is very bad. People have lost their homes, crops have been destroyed, animals, cows and buffaloes have died. People's lives have been devastated. Punjab is wounded, but not defeated. We have risen from the lap of Punjab, Punjab has adopted us, and we must die in the lap of Punjab.”
He further added, “We want to tell all those who are suffering that we are with them. It's not that providing rations and water will end this. We are all with them until their lives start again. All local NGOs, all local Punjabi media are doing a great job. I want to thank them too. They are doing excellent work on the ground, and the youth of Punjab have come forward and are managing the situation. I want to thank everyone. Whatever I have, all the corporate houses I know, our team has spoken to them. Everyone is ready to help Punjab, and they all want to come forward. We will get out of this problem.”
Raj Kundra announced that the global earnings from the first day of his upcoming film ‘Mehar’ will be entirely dedicated to helping those affected by the floods in Punjab. Sharing a video, he wrote, “Tomorrow Mehar releases in cinemas worldwide! But this isn’t just a release… it’s relief. All worldwide day 1 earnings are going to support the Punjab flood victims. Be a part of the service, be a part of history and all donations are given.”
The Punjab government has reported that approximately 1,655 villages have been affected by the recent floods, with Gurdaspur being the worst hit, with 324 affected villages. Other severely affected districts include Amritsar with 190 villages, Kapurthala with 123, Hoshiarpur with 121, Sangrur with 107, and Firozpur with 111 villages. In addition, approximately 175,216 hectares of agricultural land has been damaged due to the floods. This initiative by Diljit Dosanjh and Raj Kundra will certainly provide significant help to the flood victims. People are also being urged to come forward and contribute to help the victims.
Artists from the Punjabi film industry are also coming forward to help the victims. Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has generously announced adopting 20 villages. Similarly, Punjabi singer Ammy Virk has pledged to provide all possible assistance to 200 flood-affected homes. Guru Randhawa is also organising relief camps for the flood victims. Furthermore, several other artists, including Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood, have also assured their support during this difficult time. Ammy Virk expressed his commitment through a social media post and announced the adoption of flood-affected families. The efforts of these artists will provide support to the flood victims and help them overcome the difficult situation.