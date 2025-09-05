Punjab Floods: Celebs Extend Helping Hand Amidst Devastation

He further added, “We want to tell all those who are suffering that we are with them. It's not that providing rations and water will end this. We are all with them until their lives start again. All local NGOs, all local Punjabi media are doing a great job. I want to thank them too. They are doing excellent work on the ground, and the youth of Punjab have come forward and are managing the situation. I want to thank everyone. Whatever I have, all the corporate houses I know, our team has spoken to them. Everyone is ready to help Punjab, and they all want to come forward. We will get out of this problem.”