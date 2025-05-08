Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Film Fails to Reach ₹100 Crore in a Week

Raid 2’s Day 7 Collection Raid 2 opened with a strong ₹19.25 crore on its first day. Despite a double-digit opening, the earnings of Ajay Devgn’s film are declining rapidly. According to Sacnilk, Raid 2 earned ₹4.75 crore on Wednesday, 7 May, its seventh day – its lowest collection so far. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹90.50 crore. There is hope that the film might enter the ₹100 crore club this weekend.

Raid 2: A Sequel to Raid in 2018 Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid, which proved to be a blockbuster. However, this sequel is taking considerably longer to prove itself. Nevertheless, Raid 2 has recouped its budget of ₹48 crore within just three days and is now generating profit.