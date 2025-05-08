Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Film Fails to Reach ₹100 Crore in a Week

Raid 2’s Day 7 Collection Raid 2 opened with a strong ₹19.25 crore on its first day. Despite a double-digit opening, the earnings of Ajay Devgn’s film are declining rapidly. According to Sacnilk, Raid 2 earned ₹4.75 crore on Wednesday, 7 May, its seventh day – its lowest collection so far. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹90.50 crore. There is hope that the film might enter the ₹100 crore club this weekend.
Raid 2: A Sequel to Raid in 2018 Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid, which proved to be a blockbuster. However, this sequel is taking considerably longer to prove itself. Nevertheless, Raid 2 has recouped its budget of ₹48 crore within just three days and is now generating profit.
Raid 2’s Dialogues Win Over Fans The film’s powerful dialogues, action sequences, and the star cast’s performances are receiving positive feedback from audiences. Riteish Deshmukh’s acting is also being highly praised. Despite this, the film’s collection continues to decline. The coming days will reveal how the film performs further.