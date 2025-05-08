scriptRaid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Film Fails to Reach ₹100 Crore in a Week | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Film Fails to Reach ₹100 Crore in a Week

The collection figures for Raid 2 on its seventh day are out. The film appears to be losing momentum after a slow start.

May 08, 2025 / 10:57 am

Patrika Desk

Raid 2 Box office collection day 7

Raid 2 Box office collection day 7

Raid 2 Box office collection day 7: Ajay Devgn’s film Raid 2 has been consistently collecting impressive numbers since its opening. Seven days have passed since its release, and the initial expectation of it entering the ₹100 crore club within a week has faded. The film’s collection is witnessing a significant daily decline. While it initially competed with major hits like Kesari 2 and Jaat, its performance is now dwindling. Wednesday’s collection is out; let’s find out how much the film earned on its seventh day.

Raid 2’s Day 7 Collection

Raid 2 opened with a strong ₹19.25 crore on its first day. Despite a double-digit opening, the earnings of Ajay Devgn’s film are declining rapidly. According to Sacnilk, Raid 2 earned ₹4.75 crore on Wednesday, 7 May, its seventh day – its lowest collection so far. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹90.50 crore. There is hope that the film might enter the ₹100 crore club this weekend.

Raid 2: A Sequel to Raid in 2018

Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid, which proved to be a blockbuster. However, this sequel is taking considerably longer to prove itself. Nevertheless, Raid 2 has recouped its budget of ₹48 crore within just three days and is now generating profit.

Raid 2’s Dialogues Win Over Fans

The film’s powerful dialogues, action sequences, and the star cast’s performances are receiving positive feedback from audiences. Riteish Deshmukh’s acting is also being highly praised. Despite this, the film’s collection continues to decline. The coming days will reveal how the film performs further.

News / Entertainment / Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Film Fails to Reach ₹100 Crore in a Week

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Launches 100km Deep Air Strikes in Pakistan, Eliminating 90 Terrorists

National News

India Launches 100km Deep Air Strikes in Pakistan, Eliminating 90 Terrorists

20 hours ago

Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam Widow’s Tears Reflect Families’ Emotional Appeal for Justice

National News

Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam Widow’s Tears Reflect Families’ Emotional Appeal for Justice

18 hours ago

MP High Court's Major Ruling on Teacher Recruitment: Special Exam Possible

Bhopal

MP High Court's Major Ruling on Teacher Recruitment: Special Exam Possible

in 3 hours

Uttarkashi: Helicopter crash kills five

National News

Uttarkashi: Helicopter crash kills five

in 5 hours

Latest Entertainment

Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Film Fails to Reach ₹100 Crore in a Week

Entertainment

Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Film Fails to Reach ₹100 Crore in a Week

in 5 hours

Pawandeep Rajan to Undergo Further Surgery Following Accident

Entertainment

Pawandeep Rajan to Undergo Further Surgery Following Accident

13 hours ago

Adnan Sami's Unique Reaction to 'Operation Sindoor' Goes Viral

Bollywood

Adnan Sami's Unique Reaction to 'Operation Sindoor' Goes Viral

15 hours ago

Bollywood Celebrates India's Air Strikes on Pakistan

Bollywood

Bollywood Celebrates India's Air Strikes on Pakistan

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.