Raid 2 Box Office: Strong Day 1 Collection Beats Expectations

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Raid 2 According to reports from Sacnilk, Raid 2 earned approximately ₹18.25 crore net at the box office on its first day. The film showcases a clash between Ajay Devgn's Amay Patnaik and Riteish Deshmukh's villainous Dada Manohar Bhai. The film is 2 hours 30 minutes long and was released on approximately 4,000 screens across the country.

Day Collection Day 1 ₹18.25 crore Total ₹18.25 crore Audience Reaction The film surpassed the lifetime collection of Ajay Devgn's Azaad, which was ₹7 crore. Mixed reactions have emerged on social media regarding the film. Many viewers praised the film's story and Ajay Devgn's performance, while some found it to be average.

Raid 2 Star Cast Besides Ajay Devgn , the film stars Riteish Deshmukh , Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. Raid 2 also features a special item number by Tamannaah Bhatia (तमन्ना भाटिया) and Jacqueline Fernandez . Raid earned ₹103 crore net in India. Expectations are high that Raid 2 will surpass this success.