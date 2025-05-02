scriptRaid 2 Box Office: Strong Day 1 Collection Beats Expectations | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Raid 2 Box Office: Strong Day 1 Collection Beats Expectations

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s latest movie, Raid 2, has been released. The figures for its first-day earnings are also out. Here’s a look at its first-day collection.

MumbaiMay 02, 2025 / 09:48 am

Patrika Desk

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Ajay Devgn Film

रेड-2 बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn returns as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2. The film was released in cinemas on 1 May 2025.

This film is a sequel to the 2018 hit movie Raid, and features Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and was one of the most anticipated films of 2025. Reports of its first-day collection are now available.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1
Raid 2
According to reports from Sacnilk, Raid 2 earned approximately ₹18.25 crore net at the box office on its first day. The film showcases a clash between Ajay Devgn’s Amay Patnaik and Riteish Deshmukh’s villainous Dada Manohar Bhai. The film is 2 hours 30 minutes long and was released on approximately 4,000 screens across the country.
DayCollection
Day 1₹18.25 crore
Total₹18.25 crore

Audience Reaction

The film surpassed the lifetime collection of Ajay Devgn’s Azaad, which was ₹7 crore. Mixed reactions have emerged on social media regarding the film. Many viewers praised the film’s story and Ajay Devgn’s performance, while some found it to be average.

Raid 2 Star Cast

Besides Ajay Devgn , the film stars Riteish Deshmukh , Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. Raid 2 also features a special item number by Tamannaah Bhatia (तमन्ना भाटिया) and Jacqueline Fernandez . Raid earned ₹103 crore net in India. Expectations are high that Raid 2 will surpass this success.

Raid 2 Box Office Clash

Raid 2 faces stiff competition from films like Retro, Kesari 2, and Hit 3, but producer Bhushan Kumar believes the film is “non-threatening” to these and will perform well.

News / Entertainment / Raid 2 Box Office: Strong Day 1 Collection Beats Expectations

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi-NCR lashed by fierce rain and winds: 4 dead, roads flooded, 100 flights delayed

National News

Delhi-NCR lashed by fierce rain and winds: 4 dead, roads flooded, 100 flights delayed

in 4 hours

Girija Vyas: From Teacher to Union Minister, Passes Away After Suffering Burns During Puja

National News

Girija Vyas: From Teacher to Union Minister, Passes Away After Suffering Burns During Puja

in 4 hours

28% of India's Women Legislators Face Criminal Charges: ADR Report

National News

28% of India's Women Legislators Face Criminal Charges: ADR Report

17 hours ago

Police Raid Unearths Sex Trade in Moving Vehicle and Houses

Crime

Police Raid Unearths Sex Trade in Moving Vehicle and Houses

in 4 hours

Latest Entertainment

‘Panchayat’ Creates History at WAVES Summit 2025

Entertainment

‘Panchayat’ Creates History at WAVES Summit 2025

11 hours ago

Rajinikanth Condemns Pahalgam Attack as Barbaric, Comments on PM Modi

Entertainment

Rajinikanth Condemns Pahalgam Attack as Barbaric, Comments on PM Modi

11 hours ago

PM Modi Announces Postal Stamps Honouring Five Entertainment Icons at Waves Summit 2025

Bollywood

PM Modi Announces Postal Stamps Honouring Five Entertainment Icons at Waves Summit 2025

13 hours ago

Sonu Nigam lashes out at fan, mentions Pulwama attack

Bollywood

Sonu Nigam lashes out at fan, mentions Pulwama attack

13 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.