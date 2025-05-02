Raid 2 Box Office: Strong Day 1 Collection Beats Expectations

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn returns as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2. The film was released in cinemas on 1 May 2025. This film is a sequel to the 2018 hit movie Raid, and features Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and was one of the most anticipated films of 2025. Reports of its first-day collection are now available.
Raid 2 Box Office Collection
According to reports from Sacnilk, Raid 2 earned approximately ₹18.25 crore net at the box office on its first day. The film showcases a clash between Ajay Devgn’s Amay Patnaik and Riteish Deshmukh’s villainous Dada Manohar Bhai. The film is 2 hours 30 minutes long and was released on approximately 4,000 screens across the country.
Day
Collection
Day 1
₹18.25 crore
Total
₹18.25 crore
Audience Reaction
The film surpassed the lifetime collection of Ajay Devgn’s Azaad, which was ₹7 crore. Mixed reactions have emerged on social media regarding the film. Many viewers praised the film’s story and Ajay Devgn’s performance, while some found it to be average.
Raid 2 Star Cast
Besides Ajay Devgn , the film stars Riteish Deshmukh , Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. Raid 2 also features a special item number by Tamannaah Bhatia (तमन्ना भाटिया) and Jacqueline Fernandez . Raid earned ₹103 crore net in India. Expectations are high that Raid 2 will surpass this success.
Raid 2 Box Office Clash
Raid 2 faces stiff competition from films like Retro, Kesari 2, and Hit 3, but producer Bhushan Kumar believes the film is “non-threatening” to these and will perform well.