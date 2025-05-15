Raid 2: Despite Day 14 Box Office Dip, Film Achieves Major Milestone

Raid 2 Collected This Much on Day 14 Riteish Deshmukh, alongside Ajay Devgn is also being well-liked in the film Raid 2. Vaani Kapoor also has a distinct role in the film. Currently, amidst all the films running in theatres, Raid 2 is making its mark. Even on non-holidays, audiences are flocking to see it. Talking about the film’s earnings, according to Sacnilk figures, Raid 2 collected a very low ₹3.35 crore on the second Wednesday, i.e., the 14th day of its release (14 May). The film’s total earnings have now reached ₹133.45 crore. Even after the low earnings, the film has become the emperor of the box office.

Raid 2 Creates History Despite Falling Earnings Raid 2 has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force to become the second superhit film of the year. Actually, Sky Force’s net collection in India was ₹131.44 crore, and Raid 2 has surpassed it and has earned ₹133 crore so far.