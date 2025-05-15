scriptRaid 2: Despite Day 14 Box Office Dip, Film Achieves Major Milestone | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Raid 2: Despite Day 14 Box Office Dip, Film Achieves Major Milestone

Ajay Devgn’s film Raid 2 saw a significant drop in collections on Wednesday. However, amidst this, the film has also achieved a major milestone.

May 15, 2025 / 10:18 am

Patrika Desk

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 13

रेड 2 रचने वाली इतिहास

Raid 2 BO collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn’s superhit film Raid 2 is making a spectacular earning. From its opening to the 14th day, the film has seen many ups and downs. Besides weekends, the film has also been a hit on weekdays, but the earnings of this ₹100 crore film appear to have plummeted on the 14th day. Despite the falling earnings, the film has created history and achieved a major record. The film completed its ₹48 crore budget in just three days and has now achieved another major record. Let’s find out what record the film has achieved amidst its declining earnings…

Raid 2 Collected This Much on Day 14

Riteish Deshmukh, alongside Ajay Devgn is also being well-liked in the film Raid 2. Vaani Kapoor also has a distinct role in the film. Currently, amidst all the films running in theatres, Raid 2 is making its mark. Even on non-holidays, audiences are flocking to see it. Talking about the film’s earnings, according to Sacnilk figures, Raid 2 collected a very low ₹3.35 crore on the second Wednesday, i.e., the 14th day of its release (14 May). The film’s total earnings have now reached ₹133.45 crore. Even after the low earnings, the film has become the emperor of the box office.

Raid 2 Creates History Despite Falling Earnings

Raid 2 has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force to become the second superhit film of the year. Actually, Sky Force’s net collection in India was ₹131.44 crore, and Raid 2 has surpassed it and has earned ₹133 crore so far.

Raid 2 Becomes the Second Hit Film After Surpassing Akshay’s Sky Force

Raid 2 has earned over ₹130 crore in 14 days of its release and is now rapidly moving towards becoming a ₹150 crore film. It is expected that the film’s earnings will accelerate during the third weekend, and it will also cross this milestone. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. This film is a sequel to Raid, which was released in 2018. Raid proved to be a blockbuster at that time, and now Raid 2 has also established itself in the list of hit films.

