‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha’: Pratik Gandhi’s Subtle Performance Steals the Show

'Saare Jahan Se Achcha': Netflix is bringing a new spy series titled ‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha’. This time, the story will not involve gunfights or heroes delivering filmy dialogues. It's a game of brains and intelligence. Pratik Gandhi plays the main lead.
Pratik Gandhi will portray Vishnu Shankar, a spy who uses his intellect instead of a gun. Pratik says, “Vishnu isn’t a hero who wields guns or delivers stylish dialogues. He believes that the moment you pick up a gun, you’ve already lost.”
It is worth noting that playing Vishnu was not easy for Pratik. This character is constantly caught between his duty and morality.
Pratik further explains, “He doesn’t speak much, but he thinks a lot. I had to completely immerse myself in this role. I had to give my 100%.” He further added that Vishnu's loneliness and inner turmoil make him even more serious. It's a life where every step has to be taken thoughtfully.
‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha’ offers not only the thrill of espionage but also showcases the profound impact of every decision. Here, silence sometimes speaks louder than words. Besides Pratik Gandhi, the series features many actors, including Sunny Hinduja, Rajat Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Tillotama Shome, Kritika Kamra, and Anup Soni.
The story is set in the 1970s, a time when a covert war raged between India's RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) and Pakistan's ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). The entire world lived in fear of nuclear war at that time. Gaurav Shukla and Bhavesh Mandalia have jointly created this series under the banner of Bombay Fables. So get ready for a spy story that will make you think.