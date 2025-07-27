27 July 2025,

Sunday

Entertainment

Saiyaara Composer Expresses Outrage Over Lack of Credit

While the song 'Saiyaara' is trending globally, its music composer has spoken out about not receiving credit for his work.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 27, 2025

Saiyaara Music Composer Tanishk Bagchi
Saiyaara (Image Source: Patrika)

Saiyaara Music Composer Tanishk Bagchi: The film Saiyaara is breaking box office records. This Mohit Suri film has become the second-highest-grossing film of 2025. Audiences are reportedly moved by the love story of Ahan Pandey and Anit Padda. While the film is receiving accolades and celebrating its success, the film's music composer, Tanishk Bagchi, has expressed his displeasure with his team. Let's find out what he said and why…

Film Saiyaara's Music Composer Expresses Discontent

Tanishk Bagchi, the music composer of the film Saiyaara, gave an interview to Bollywood Shaadis. During this interview, he expressed his dissatisfaction with his new film, Saiyaara. He said, “Whether I compose bhajans or kirtans, everything is an art. I have a passion for music, so I work hard. But still, I am not getting the credit I deserve.”

Tanishk Speaks About His Work

Tanishk further stated, “I have been working in the industry for 15 years. I have given many hit films. I have worked with Shahrukh Khan sir as well as Aamir sir. No one thinks about how I created it. They only promote the actors and directors because people like us are not so social, so we don't boast about our work.”

I Also Promoted Saiyaara

Speaking further, the music composer of the Saiyaara film said, “I create songs, but I don't go around beating drums saying I made them. I'm not that kind of person. We work very hard, but we don't get any credit for that hard work. Even if our work is promoted, our names aren't on the posters. Yet we share the film's pictures on social media and promote it.”

Saiyaara's Music Creates History

Ahan Pandey and Anit Padda's film, Saiyaara, has entered the ₹200 crore club within 9 days. With this, it has become the second highest-earning film of 2025. Furthermore, Saiyaara is the first Bollywood song to reach number 7 on the Spotify Global Top 50 chart, becoming the first Hindi film song to feature in the global top 10 list.

Published on:

27 Jul 2025 02:50 pm

English News / Entertainment / Saiyaara Composer Expresses Outrage Over Lack of Credit
