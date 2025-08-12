Saiyaara OTT Release Date: When Will Ahaan-Anit’s Film Release on Netflix?

According to casting director Shanu Sharma's post, 'Saiyaara' will be released online on 12 September and will be available on Netflix. Ahaan Pandey's mother, Deanne Pandey, also reacted to the post with red heart emojis, further solidifying fans' belief that the film will be released on OTT next month. However, the makers haven't confirmed this yet, so we await an official announcement.