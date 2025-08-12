12 August 2025,

Tuesday

Saiyaara OTT Release Date: When Will Ahaan-Anit’s Film Release on Netflix?

The magic of 'Saiyaara' will now be available on OTT platforms. If you missed it in theatres, you can now enjoy this romantic story from the comfort of your home.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 12, 2025

Saiyaara OTT Release Date: Netflix पर किस तारीख को रिलीज हो सकती है अहान-अनीत की 'सैयारा'?
Saiyaara (Image: Patrika)

Saiyaara: Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda's romantic film 'Saiyaara' is creating a buzz at the box office and is now gearing up for its digital release. While the film continues its impressive theatrical run, it will soon be available on an OTT platform. Although Yash Raj Films hasn't officially announced this yet, a recent Instagram story by YRF's casting director, Shanu Sharma, fuelled speculation. Sharma shared a report claiming 'Saiyaara' will stream on Netflix on 12 September.

Potential Netflix Release Date

According to casting director Shanu Sharma's post, 'Saiyaara' will be released online on 12 September and will be available on Netflix. Ahaan Pandey's mother, Deanne Pandey, also reacted to the post with red heart emojis, further solidifying fans' belief that the film will be released on OTT next month. However, the makers haven't confirmed this yet, so we await an official announcement.

Fan Reactions to the Viral Post

The viral post has garnered significant fan reactions. One user commented, “Saving the date. I can watch this kind of film every Sunday. Feel-good movie.” Another wrote, “Mohit Suri has done a great job.” Yet another user expressed, “I'm going to watch it on the same day. Can't wait!”

Published on:

12 Aug 2025 02:16 pm

English News / Entertainment / Saiyaara OTT Release Date: When Will Ahaan-Anit’s Film Release on Netflix?
