scriptSalman Khan Wanted Sunny Deol in ‘Garv’, the Film That Transformed His Own Lover Boy Image | Salman Khan Wanted Sunny Deol in &#39;Garv&#39;, the Film That Transformed His Own Lover Boy Image | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Salman Khan Wanted Sunny Deol in ‘Garv’, the Film That Transformed His Own Lover Boy Image

Salman Khan and Sunny Deol: Salman Khan was offered a film which he himself felt was perfect for Sunny Deol. However, he ended up doing the film himself.

MumbaiApr 22, 2025 / 08:48 am

Patrika Desk

salman-khan-garv-rejected-first-puneet-issar-sunny-deol

सलमान खान और सनी देओल

Salman Khan and Sunny Deol: We now applaud Salman Khan for his portrayal of the powerful police officer, but do you know which film first established this image? This movie shattered his lover boy image and presented him as a strong police officer. Interestingly, he himself suggested Sunny Deol for the role.
We are talking about the 2004 film ‘Garv: Pride and Honour’, which he initially refused. The film’s director, Puneet Issar, himself revealed this secret.

It’s a Sunny Deol type of film

Salman Khan
Salman Khan
In an interview with the YouTube channel Digital Commentary, the film’s director, Puneet Issar, said: “Salman and I have been friends for a long time. When I narrated the story of ‘Garv’ to him, he liked it, but he said, ‘Why did you bring this script to me? It’s a Sunny Deol type of film.’”
At that time, Salman was only seen in ‘lover boy’ and comedic roles, such as in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Biwi No. 1, Judwaa etc.

Puneet Issar’s Persuasion

Puneet told Salman: “I want to change your image. You have to change. You are a very big star, but you should now play action and serious roles.” Salman understood and agreed to do the film.

Puneet Issar’s directorial debut with ‘Garv’

Puneet Issar made his directorial debut with ‘Garv’. Prior to this, he had only directed a few serials. Shilpa Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, and Amrish Puri also played important roles in this film, which was well-received by the audience.
Puneet also shared the story behind the cross sign in ‘Garv’, calling Salman Khan his “best friend”. He shared that it was inspired by his personal life. Puneet said, “I mentally eliminate people I don’t like. Salman thinks the same way, so our chemistry worked.”

News / Entertainment / Salman Khan Wanted Sunny Deol in ‘Garv’, the Film That Transformed His Own Lover Boy Image

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JD Vance Visit: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Jaipur

National News

JD Vance Visit: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Jaipur

in 5 hours

JD Vance in Jaipur: Rajasthan government plans grand welcome for US Vice President, here’s what’s special

National News

JD Vance in Jaipur: Rajasthan government plans grand welcome for US Vice President, here’s what’s special

in 4 hours

Pope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen?

World

Pope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen?

10 hours ago

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

World

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

20 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Actor Calls Working with Saif Ali Khan "Painful"

OTT News

Actor Calls Working with Saif Ali Khan "Painful"

10 hours ago

Monalisa's Bridal Look in Red Lehenga Goes Viral

Bollywood

Monalisa's Bridal Look in Red Lehenga Goes Viral

14 hours ago

Aamir Khan's Rugged Avatar in Upcoming Film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Bollywood

Aamir Khan's Rugged Avatar in Upcoming Film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

14 hours ago

'Kesari 2' Faces Stiff Competition from 'Jaat': Sunday Box Office Report

Bollywood

'Kesari 2' Faces Stiff Competition from 'Jaat': Sunday Box Office Report

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.