Salman Khan Wanted Sunny Deol in ‘Garv’, the Film That Transformed His Own Lover Boy Image

It’s a Sunny Deol type of film Salman Khan In an interview with the YouTube channel Digital Commentary, the film’s director, Puneet Issar, said: “Salman and I have been friends for a long time. When I narrated the story of ‘Garv’ to him, he liked it, but he said, ‘Why did you bring this script to me? It’s a Sunny Deol type of film.’” We are talking about the 2004 film ‘Garv: Pride and Honour’, which he initially refused. The film’s director, Puneet Issar, himself revealed this secret.In an interview with the YouTube channel Digital Commentary, the film’s director, Puneet Issar, said: “Salman and I have been friends for a long time. When I narrated the story of ‘Garv’ to him, he liked it, but he said, ‘Why did you bring this script to me? It’s a Sunny Deol type of film.’”

At that time, Salman was only seen in ‘lover boy’ and comedic roles, such as in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Biwi No. 1, Judwaa etc. Puneet Issar’s Persuasion Puneet told Salman: “I want to change your image. You have to change. You are a very big star, but you should now play action and serious roles.” Salman understood and agreed to do the film.

Puneet Issar’s directorial debut with ‘Garv’ Puneet Issar made his directorial debut with ‘Garv’. Prior to this, he had only directed a few serials. Shilpa Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, and Amrish Puri also played important roles in this film, which was well-received by the audience.

Puneet also shared the story behind the cross sign in ‘Garv’, calling Salman Khan his “best friend”. He shared that it was inspired by his personal life. Puneet said, “I mentally eliminate people I don’t like. Salman thinks the same way, so our chemistry worked.”