Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins a New Chapter, Four Years Post-Divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Latest News: South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has embarked on a new chapter in her life. The actress has now become a producer. She has started promoting her first film as a producer, ‘Shubham’. She announced this on her Instagram.
This is the first film from her production house, Tarla Moving Pictures. Her first film, ‘Shubham’, is slated for release on 9 May. Samantha recently shared a photo dump on Instagram, including promotional pictures, special moments with the team, and a photo with director Raj Nidimoru. While sharing these, she wrote: “It’s been a long journey, but we’re here. New beginnings,” Samantha wrote in her post.
Dating rumours resurface
Samantha and Raj have previously worked together on ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’. They have also jointly formed a pickleball team called Chennai Super Champs. Now, seeing them together in these pictures, people have again started talking about their dating.
Samantha’s divorce
Although fans have speculated about their relationship, neither has ever commented on it. Raj is already married, and his wife’s name is Shyamali Dey. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya but they divorced in 2021.
Sleepless nights before ‘Shubham’ release
Samantha recently revealed that she has been losing sleep before the release of ‘Shubham’. She said, “If even a single scene doesn’t go as planned, I don’t get peace.” A few days ago, she spoke out about equal pay in a statement. She said that she is ensuring that everyone with equal skills in her production house receives equal pay.