scriptSamantha Ruth Prabhu Begins a New Chapter, Four Years Post-Divorce | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins a New Chapter, Four Years Post-Divorce

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has begun a new project. She shared some pictures on Instagram, which also feature director Raj.

May 08, 2025 / 02:08 pm

Patrika Desk

Samantha-ruth-prabhu-subham-release-raj-nidimoru-dating-rumours
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Latest News: South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has embarked on a new chapter in her life. The actress has now become a producer. She has started promoting her first film as a producer, ‘Shubham’. She announced this on her Instagram.
This is the first film from her production house, Tarla Moving Pictures. Her first film, ‘Shubham’, is slated for release on 9 May. Samantha recently shared a photo dump on Instagram, including promotional pictures, special moments with the team, and a photo with director Raj Nidimoru. While sharing these, she wrote: “It’s been a long journey, but we’re here. New beginnings,” Samantha wrote in her post.

Dating rumours resurface

Samantha and Raj have previously worked together on ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’. They have also jointly formed a pickleball team called Chennai Super Champs. Now, seeing them together in these pictures, people have again started talking about their dating.
Instagram embed placeholder. The actual Instagram post would appear here.

Samantha’s divorce

Although fans have speculated about their relationship, neither has ever commented on it. Raj is already married, and his wife’s name is Shyamali Dey. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya but they divorced in 2021.

Sleepless nights before ‘Shubham’ release

Samantha recently revealed that she has been losing sleep before the release of ‘Shubham’. She said, “If even a single scene doesn’t go as planned, I don’t get peace.” A few days ago, she spoke out about equal pay in a statement. She said that she is ensuring that everyone with equal skills in her production house receives equal pay.

News / Entertainment / Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins a New Chapter, Four Years Post-Divorce

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Launches 100km Deep Air Strikes in Pakistan, Eliminating 90 Terrorists

National News

India Launches 100km Deep Air Strikes in Pakistan, Eliminating 90 Terrorists

1 day ago

Pakistan Scrambles After India's 'Operation Sindoor', Cancels Flights at Three Major Airports

Pakistan

Pakistan Scrambles After India's 'Operation Sindoor', Cancels Flights at Three Major Airports

in 4 hours

MP High Court's Major Ruling on Teacher Recruitment: Special Exam Possible

Bhopal

MP High Court's Major Ruling on Teacher Recruitment: Special Exam Possible

12 minutes ago

Uttarkashi: Helicopter crash kills five

National News

Uttarkashi: Helicopter crash kills five

in 2 hours

Latest Entertainment

India-Pak Tension Delays Theatrical Release of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf,’ Film to Stream on OTT

Entertainment

India-Pak Tension Delays Theatrical Release of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf,’ Film to Stream on OTT

in 4 hours

RJ Mahvash's OTT Debut: Yuzvendra Chahal Expresses Delight

Entertainment

RJ Mahvash's OTT Debut: Yuzvendra Chahal Expresses Delight

in 2 hours

Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Film Fails to Reach ₹100 Crore in a Week

Entertainment

Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Film Fails to Reach ₹100 Crore in a Week

in 1 hour

Pawandeep Rajan to Undergo Further Surgery Following Accident

Entertainment

Pawandeep Rajan to Undergo Further Surgery Following Accident

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.