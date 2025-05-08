Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins a New Chapter, Four Years Post-Divorce

This is the first film from her production house, Tarla Moving Pictures. Her first film, ‘Shubham’, is slated for release on 9 May. Samantha recently shared a photo dump on Instagram, including promotional pictures, special moments with the team, and a photo with director Raj Nidimoru. While sharing these, she wrote: “It’s been a long journey, but we’re here. New beginnings,” Samantha wrote in her post.

Dating rumours resurface Samantha and Raj have previously worked together on ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’. They have also jointly formed a pickleball team called Chennai Super Champs. Now, seeing them together in these pictures, people have again started talking about their dating.

Instagram embed placeholder. The actual Instagram post would appear here. Samantha's divorce Although fans have speculated about their relationship, neither has ever commented on it. Raj is already married, and his wife's name is Shyamali Dey. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya but they divorced in 2021.