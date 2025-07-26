Sanjay Dutt's Blockbuster That Was Initially Rejected: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Reveals Why After 23 Years

In a recent interview, Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that a Chennai distributor pulled out days before the release, citing excessive risk. No one outside Mumbai showed interest. Chopra then took matters into his own hands, selling a single print to a Chennai theatre for ₹5 lakh. That theatre subsequently earned over ₹1 crore. Chopra recounted, "Initially, there were no viewers for the first two days, but as word spread, people started to appreciate the film. Gradually, publicity built, and it took flight." Its success launched director Rajkumar Hirani's career and revitalised Sanjay Dutt's stardom.