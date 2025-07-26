26 July 2025,

Saturday

Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt's Blockbuster That Was Initially Rejected: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Reveals Why After 23 Years

No one can predict when a film will become a hit. One such film was rejected by distributors, but upon release, it made its makers incredibly wealthy... Read to find.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 26, 2025

Munna Bhai MBBS: Bollywood is unpredictable; a film's success or failure is anyone's guess. The recent box office triumph of 'Saiyaara' perfectly illustrates this – a film few had heard of before its release. However, this isn't a new phenomenon. Twenty-three years ago, a similar situation unfolded. A film rejected by distributors went on to become a massive hit, earning over ₹33 crore on a ₹10 crore budget. This blockbuster was Sanjay Dutt's 'Munna Bhai MBBS'.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Explains How One Theatre Saved the Film

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Munna Bhai MBBS' was initially rejected by numerous distributors who saw no potential in its story. However, one theatre took a chance, releasing the film to enthusiastic audiences. 'Munna Bhai MBBS' not only achieved box office success but also resonated deeply with viewers, continuing to entertain and provoke thought even today. Its success proved that a compelling story and strong performances can overcome initial setbacks, regardless of distributor rejections.

Distributors Withdrew Support

In a recent interview, Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that a Chennai distributor pulled out days before the release, citing excessive risk. No one outside Mumbai showed interest. Chopra then took matters into his own hands, selling a single print to a Chennai theatre for ₹5 lakh. That theatre subsequently earned over ₹1 crore. Chopra recounted, "Initially, there were no viewers for the first two days, but as word spread, people started to appreciate the film. Gradually, publicity built, and it took flight." Its success launched director Rajkumar Hirani's career and revitalised Sanjay Dutt's stardom.

The Munna-Circuit Duo Became Extremely Popular

The on-screen pairing of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi as Munna and Circuit became incredibly popular, remaining unmatched to this day. The film's blend of comedy, emotion, and social commentary resonated deeply with audiences, winning hearts across the board. This highlights how a single theatre and a single print can sometimes change the entire industry's trajectory – a testament to Bollywood's unique nature.

Published on:

26 Jul 2025 12:03 pm

English News / Entertainment / Sanjay Dutt's Blockbuster That Was Initially Rejected: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Reveals Why After 23 Years
