Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Crawls at Box Office on Day 4

Deva Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited action-thriller ‘Deva’ was released on 31 January. Since the first weekend, it has been struggling at the box office. Find out how much the movie has earned so far.

MumbaiFeb 04, 2025 / 02:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Deva Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited action-thriller, Deva, released on 31 January. While it initially performed reasonably well, its box office performance slowed down after the first weekend. Shahid plays the role of a police officer, Dev Ambré, in the film. Let’s find out how much the movie has earned so far.

The film Deva is directed by renowned Malayalam film director, Rosshan Andrrews. The film collected ₹5 crore on its first day and ₹6.25 crore on the second day. The third-day collection was ₹7.15 crore.

On Monday (Day 4), the film grossed ₹2.50 crore, bringing its total collection to ₹21.65 crore. Its box office performance has now slowed down. A ‘buy one get one’ offer was implemented on the third day to boost Deva’s business. This offer was available on BookMyShow on Sunday. Worldwide, the film has earned ₹34 crore.
However, this did not seem to help. Despite starring Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and actors like Pravesh Rana and Girish Kulkarni, audiences are not turning up in large numbers. The film, produced by Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, has a budget of ₹80 crore.
The film’s plot revolves around a police officer investigating a murder case, uncovering deceit and betrayal during the investigation. It is reported that this action thriller will be released on Netflix a few days after its theatrical run ends.

