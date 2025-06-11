Shilpa Shetty’s Croatia Trip Sparks Controversy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

A 14-second video circulating on social media purports to show an incident on Havre Island (Havre Island) in Croatia. While the birthday celebrations were initially joyous, a video has surfaced online showing a heated argument between the actress and her husband.

Instagram user @maddythecricketer claims that the actress' husband responded to the girl's statement, saying, "You don't know who we are?" Reports claim the actress had a disagreement with a young foreign woman. The woman allegedly asked Shilpa and her family to lower their voices. This reportedly angered Mr. Kundra.

While the actress said that “don’t talk to us, we don’t want to listen to you”. She can be heard saying this.

Users Reactions After the video surfaced, users are giving mixed reactions. One wrote supporting Shilpa, “Shilpa Shetty is a very good person and you can see in Big Brother too how foreigners harassed her but still she maintained her composure and dignity. Just because he is a celebrity here doesn’t mean he is at fault in this situation, heard both sides.

Another wrote, “Indians talk very loudly in cafes and even when I go to restaurants they spoil the atmosphere.” Another wrote, “It doesn’t matter whether you are in a foreign land or Indian land….you have to maintain some manners…everyone has come to that restaurant to enjoy and is paying the same bill that you are paying and they deserve the ambiance they have paid for.”