Shilpa Shetty’s Croatia Trip Sparks Controversy

While the birthday celebrations were initially joyous, a video has surfaced online showing a heated argument between the actress and her husband.
14-Second Video Goes Viral
A 14-second video circulating on social media purports to show an incident on Havre Island (Havre Island) in Croatia.
Reports claim the actress had a disagreement with a young foreign woman. The woman allegedly asked Shilpa and her family to lower their voices. This reportedly angered Mr. Kundra.
Instagram user @maddythecricketer claims that the actress’ husband responded to the girl’s statement, saying, “You don’t know who we are?”
While the actress said that “don’t talk to us, we don’t want to listen to you”. She can be heard saying this.
Another wrote, “Indians talk very loudly in cafes and even when I go to restaurants they spoil the atmosphere.” Another wrote, “It doesn’t matter whether you are in a foreign land or Indian land….you have to maintain some manners…everyone has come to that restaurant to enjoy and is paying the same bill that you are paying and they deserve the ambiance they have paid for.”