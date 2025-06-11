scriptShilpa Shetty’s Croatia Trip Sparks Controversy | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty’s Croatia Trip Sparks Controversy

Why did Shilpa Shetty suddenly start shouting? A video of the actress appearing irritated has surfaced on her joyous birthday.

Jun 11, 2025 / 04:12 pm

Patrika Desk

Shilpa Shetty Birthday Viral Video

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 50th birthday in Croatia on June 9th. She was accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra, children, family members, and close friends.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

While the birthday celebrations were initially joyous, a video has surfaced online showing a heated argument between the actress and her husband.

14-Second Video Goes Viral

A 14-second video circulating on social media purports to show an incident on Havre Island (Havre Island) in Croatia.
Reports claim the actress had a disagreement with a young foreign woman. The woman allegedly asked Shilpa and her family to lower their voices. This reportedly angered Mr. Kundra.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
Instagram user @maddythecricketer claims that the actress’ husband responded to the girl’s statement, saying, “You don’t know who we are?”
While the actress said that “don’t talk to us, we don’t want to listen to you”. She can be heard saying this.

Users Reactions

After the video surfaced, users are giving mixed reactions. One wrote supporting Shilpa, “Shilpa Shetty is a very good person and you can see in Big Brother too how foreigners harassed her but still she maintained her composure and dignity. Just because he is a celebrity here doesn’t mean he is at fault in this situation, heard both sides.
Another wrote, “Indians talk very loudly in cafes and even when I go to restaurants they spoil the atmosphere.”

Another wrote, “It doesn’t matter whether you are in a foreign land or Indian land….you have to maintain some manners…everyone has come to that restaurant to enjoy and is paying the same bill that you are paying and they deserve the ambiance they have paid for.”

