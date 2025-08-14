Shilpa Shirodkar’s Car Hit by Bus: Actress’s Condition and Damaged Vehicle Revealed

Shilpa Shirodkar shared images of her damaged car on Instagram. She expressed her disappointment that the bus company refused to take responsibility, blaming the driver instead. In her Instagram story, Shilpa wrote, “Today, a Cityflo bus hit my car, and in Mumbai, the office representatives—Yogesh Kadam and Vilas Mancote—are telling me it’s not their company’s responsibility, that it’s all the driver’s fault. How heartless are these people? How much can a driver earn?”