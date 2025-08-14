Shilpa Shirodkar’s Car Hit by Bus: Actress’s Condition and Damaged Vehicle Revealed

Shilpa Shirodkar Car Accident: Former Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shirodkar was involved in a serious accident. On Wednesday, a bus collided with her car in Mumbai. This news has left her fans worried, eager for updates on her safety. We can confirm that Shilpa Shirodkar is unharmed. She has shared a post about the incident, including pictures of her damaged vehicle.
Shilpa Shirodkar shared images of her damaged car on Instagram. She expressed her disappointment that the bus company refused to take responsibility, blaming the driver instead. In her Instagram story, Shilpa wrote, “Today, a Cityflo bus hit my car, and in Mumbai, the office representatives—Yogesh Kadam and Vilas Mancote—are telling me it’s not their company’s responsibility, that it’s all the driver’s fault. How heartless are these people? How much can a driver earn?”
Shilpa Shirodkar further commented on the bus company’s lack of compassion. She also thanked the Mumbai Police for their assistance in filing a complaint. Shilpa stated that none of her team members were injured, but the accident could have had far more serious consequences.
Shilpa Shirodkar posted photos of her damaged car, revealing significant rear-end damage, including a large dent and broken glass. She also shared images of the bus’s number plate and another clearly showing the word ‘Cityflo’. Shilpa later posted a selfie with several friends, including Chum Darang, confirming she was unharmed.