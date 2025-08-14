Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Shilpa Shirodkar’s Car Hit by Bus: Actress’s Condition and Damaged Vehicle Revealed

Big news is coming in about Shilpa Shirodkar. The actress's car has been hit by a bus. A picture of the damaged car has also surfaced.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

Shilpa Shirodkar Car Accident
Car Accident (Image: Patrika)

Shilpa Shirodkar Car Accident: Former Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shirodkar was involved in a serious accident. On Wednesday, a bus collided with her car in Mumbai. This news has left her fans worried, eager for updates on her safety. We can confirm that Shilpa Shirodkar is unharmed. She has shared a post about the incident, including pictures of her damaged vehicle.

Shilpa Shirodkar's Accident

Shilpa Shirodkar shared images of her damaged car on Instagram. She expressed her disappointment that the bus company refused to take responsibility, blaming the driver instead. In her Instagram story, Shilpa wrote, “Today, a Cityflo bus hit my car, and in Mumbai, the office representatives—Yogesh Kadam and Vilas Mancote—are telling me it’s not their company’s responsibility, that it’s all the driver’s fault. How heartless are these people? How much can a driver earn?”

Shilpa Shirodkar Shares Car Photos

Shilpa Shirodkar further commented on the bus company’s lack of compassion. She also thanked the Mumbai Police for their assistance in filing a complaint. Shilpa stated that none of her team members were injured, but the accident could have had far more serious consequences.

Shilpa Thanks the Police

Shilpa Shirodkar posted photos of her damaged car, revealing significant rear-end damage, including a large dent and broken glass. She also shared images of the bus’s number plate and another clearly showing the word ‘Cityflo’. Shilpa later posted a selfie with several friends, including Chum Darang, confirming she was unharmed.

Published on:

14 Aug 2025 12:59 pm

English News / Entertainment / Shilpa Shirodkar’s Car Hit by Bus: Actress’s Condition and Damaged Vehicle Revealed
