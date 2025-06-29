Shocking Revelation in Shefali Jariwala’s Case

It is being reported that she started this treatment several years ago on the advice of a doctor and took it monthly. Police suspect that these medications could be a major reason behind her sudden death, possibly leading to cardiac arrest.

Sudden Deterioration in Health Between 10 and 11 pm on the night of the incident, Shefali’s health suddenly deteriorated; her body started trembling, and she collapsed. She was immediately rushed to the hospital. Shefali’s husband Parag, her mother, and some other family members were present at home at the time of the incident. The forensic team seized various medications from her home, including anti-aging vials, vitamin supplements, and gastric tablets. So far, the police have recorded statements from eight people, including family members, domestic help, and doctors from Bellevue Hospital.

The investigation has not revealed any signs of conflict or dispute. The police and forensic team are now awaiting the post-mortem report and lab tests of the medications to ascertain the exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing, and a full report is expected soon.

Shefali Jariwala suffered a sudden cardiac arrest between the nights of 27th and 28th June. Upon her condition worsening, her husband Parag Tyagi and three others immediately took her to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital in Mumbai, but doctors there pronounced her dead.

Shefali gained immense recognition from the superhit 2002 song ‘Kaanta Laga’. This song was a remix of a classic song by Lata Mangeshkar from the 1972 film ‘Samadhi’. Because of this song, she became known as the ‘Kaanta Girl’.