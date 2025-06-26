script'Sitaare Zameen Par' Faces No Box Office Competition, Yet Fails to Impress After Six Days | Latest News | Patrika News
'Sitaare Zameen Par' Faces No Box Office Competition, Yet Fails to Impress After Six Days

See Sitaare Zameen Par’s sixth day’s collection.

Jun 26, 2025 / 10:43 am

Patrika Desk

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 6: Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par was released on 20 June. This film is being touted as a sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Despite its release at a time without significant box office competition, the film’s collection has been far below expectations. While some viewers are enjoying the film, others find it boring. The film’s collection for its sixth day has now been released. Let’s find out, and also take a look at the film’s earnings for the entire week…

Box Office Collection Day 6

Sitaare Zameen Par marks Genelia D’Souza’s return to the big screen after a long time, alongside Aamir Khan. While the film had a good opening day collection, its earnings have plummeted in just six days. According to Sacnilk figures, Aamir Khan’s film grossed ₹7.25 crore on its sixth day, Wednesday, 25 June. The film’s total collection stands at ₹82.40 crore. The film is about to complete its first week of release, and it is still far from reaching the ₹100 crore club.

Special Screening at the President’s House

Given the popularity of Aamir Khan’s film, a special screening was held at the President’s House for President Droupadi Murmu, with Aamir Khan himself in attendance. On this occasion, the film’s team also discussed the social impact of art, but this has not had any noticeable effect on the film’s collection.
Fluctuations in Collection Throughout the Week

Sitaare Zameen Par is an emotional sports drama. The film had a strong opening, earning ₹10.7 crore on its first day. On Saturday, its collection saw a significant jump, with the film grossing ₹21.7 crore. On Sunday, it achieved its highest collection to date, at ₹27.25 crore. On Monday, the collection declined, with the film earning only ₹8.88 crore. On the fifth day, the film recorded earnings of ₹8.12 crore. It remains to be seen how Aamir Khan’s film will perform over the weekend.
DayBox Office Collection
Day 1₹10.7 crore
Day 2₹20.2 crore
Day 3₹27.25 crore
Day 4₹8.50 crore
Day 5₹8.5 crore
Day 6₹7.25 crore
Total₹82.40 crore

