'Son of Sardaar 2' Announcement Video Wins Fans' Hearts

The Makers’ Plan for the Film This announcement video will showcase the film’s characters and their world. The makers plan to use this video to highlight that it is a family entertainer. After the video release, the film’s title song will be launched, and the trailer will be released in mid-July. Fans are quite excited about this film.

Yeh family photo nahi…Yeh hone wale dhamaake ki warning hai! #SonOfSardaar2 in cinemas this 25th of July! #SardaarIsBack #SOS2@mrunal0801 @jiostudios @ADFFilms @tseries #JyotiDeshpande @KumarMangat @nrpachisia #PravinTalreja #VijayKumarArora #JagdeepSinghSidhu @danishdevgn pic.twitter.com/IOlkPbUVid — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 25, 2025 Ajay Devgn's Desi Avatar The announcement video begins with Ajay Devgn's entry. He is seen in a Punjabi look, with a turban on his head, as Jassie. Mrunal Thakur's look is then shown; her character's name is Rabia. The team is back to deliver an overdose of laughter with some new and old characters. The late actor Mukul Dev will be seen for the last time in this film; a glimpse of him is shown in the announcement video.