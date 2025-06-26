script'Son of Sardaar 2' Announcement Video Wins Fans' Hearts | Latest News | Patrika News
'Son of Sardaar 2' Announcement Video Wins Fans' Hearts

Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ promises to be a thoroughly engaging family entertainer. Read the full story.

Jun 26, 2025 / 04:30 pm

Patrika Desk

‘Son of Sardaar 2’ का अनाउंसमेंट वीडियो आया सामने, अजय देवगन का देसी अवतार ने जीता फैंस का दिल
Son of Sardaar 2: There is a lot of buzz surrounding Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Son of Sardaar 2’. Ajay will once again be seen in the role of Jassie. This film is being considered the biggest Hindi film of July. In the last few days, the makers have released several posters to increase anticipation. However, the film’s first video was released on 26 June 2025, which has received a good response from fans.

The Makers’ Plan for the Film

This announcement video will showcase the film’s characters and their world. The makers plan to use this video to highlight that it is a family entertainer. After the video release, the film’s title song will be launched, and the trailer will be released in mid-July. Fans are quite excited about this film.

Ajay Devgn’s Desi Avatar

The announcement video begins with Ajay Devgn’s entry. He is seen in a Punjabi look, with a turban on his head, as Jassie. Mrunal Thakur’s look is then shown; her character’s name is Rabia. The team is back to deliver an overdose of laughter with some new and old characters. The late actor Mukul Dev will be seen for the last time in this film; a glimpse of him is shown in the announcement video.
The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. It is a sequel to the 2012 film ‘Son of Sardaar’. This film will be a family comedy featuring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. It also stars Ravi Kishan, Vindu Dara Singh, Chunky Pandey, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Sharad Saxena, Ashwini Kalsekar, Roshni Walia, Sahil Mehta, and Mukul Dev, promising an interesting watch for the audience.

