‘Son of Sardaar 2’: Ajay Devgn and Jassi Randhawa’s Action-Packed Trailer Released

Son of Sardaar 2 Trailer Release: Bollywood action star Ajay Devgn is all set to create a storm on the big screen once again with his new film, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’. The film's makers have released its second trailer, which is packed with entertainment, blending humour, emotion, and powerful action sequences.
The trailer for ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ opens with Ajay Devgn, playing the character of ‘Jassie Randhawa’, driving a tractor. A voiceover narrates, “This is Jassie, whose destiny is always to get entangled. First, he was trapped in false love, then among four women, then in a mafia family, and now he's stuck in a promise he made to his mother.”
The trailer shows Jassie getting married and being very happy, but within days, his wife (Neeru Bajwa) starts demanding a divorce. This is where Jassie's real troubles begin.
Throughout the trailer, Ajay Devgn's character is portrayed as full of humour and emotion. His dialogues and style make the trailer even more interesting.
The trailer concludes with Ajay Devgn showcasing his action avatar, a big surprise for his fans. Fans are reacting enthusiastically after watching the trailer.
One fan, praising Ajay Devgn's comic timing, wrote, “This film will be even more explosive than the last.”
Another fan wrote, “There's no answer to Ajay Devgn, you've captured our hearts.” Several fans described the film as a ‘family entertainer’ and expressed their eagerness to watch it.
‘Son of Sardaar 2’ features actress Mrunal Thakur alongside Ajay Devgn for the first time. The film also stars several well-known actors in pivotal roles, including Ravi Kishan, Kubbra Sait, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindoo Dara Singh, and Chunky Pandey.
The film's first trailer was released on 11 July. Initially slated for release on 25 July, the film will now hit theatres on 1 August.
It's worth noting that on its release day, the film will compete with ‘Dhadak 2’, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles.