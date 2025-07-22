‘Son of Sardaar 2’: Ajay Devgn and Jassi Randhawa’s Action-Packed Trailer Released

The trailer for ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ opens with Ajay Devgn, playing the character of ‘Jassie Randhawa’, driving a tractor. A voiceover narrates, “This is Jassie, whose destiny is always to get entangled. First, he was trapped in false love, then among four women, then in a mafia family, and now he's stuck in a promise he made to his mother.”