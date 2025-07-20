20 July 2025,

Sunday

Sonu Sood Rescues Snake During Sawan Month

A video of actor Sonu Sood has surfaced online, showing him handling a snake. Let's find out where and how the actor caught the snake…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 20, 2025

Sonu Sood snake fearlessly with bare hands
Sonu Sood (Courtesy: Actor's Instagram)

Sonu Sood Snake Video: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is often in the headlines for his generosity. He comes forward to help anyone who sends him a message, but this time he helped not a human, but a snake. A snake had entered Sonu Sood's society, and the actor himself rescued it and then posted a video of it on his Instagram. The caption he gave along with it made his fans very happy.

Snake Seen in Sonu Sood's Hand

In the video Sonu Sood shared on his Instagram, a large snake is seen in the actor's hand. The actor explained that the snake was not venomous. He also warned fans to seek expert help for such situations and not to attempt it themselves. In the video, Sonu Sood explains that the snake had entered his society and then shows himself putting the snake into a bag. He further mentioned that he would release the snake in a safe area. He wrote in the caption, "Har Har Mahadev."

Has Snake Handling Training- Sonu

Sonu Sood further explained in the video that he has received training in handling snakes. Therefore, he cautioned fans against attempting such actions themselves. It is noteworthy that this is the month of Sawan, and snakes are considered companions of Shiva. Fans are seen praising this video. One user wrote, "Real hero, Har Har Mahadev, may God keep you safe." Another user wrote, "Sonu bhai is now leaving animals at home after humans. Respect for Sonu bhai." Many fans have called him a real hero.

Published on:

20 Jul 2025 02:07 pm

