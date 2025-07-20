Sonu Sood Rescues Snake During Sawan Month

In the video Sonu Sood shared on his Instagram, a large snake is seen in the actor's hand. The actor explained that the snake was not venomous. He also warned fans to seek expert help for such situations and not to attempt it themselves. In the video, Sonu Sood explains that the snake had entered his society and then shows himself putting the snake into a bag. He further mentioned that he would release the snake in a safe area. He wrote in the caption, "Har Har Mahadev."