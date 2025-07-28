Sunny Deol Moved to Tears After Meeting Dalai Lama

Sunny Deol Dalai Lama Photos: Actor Sunny Deol, currently in the headlines for the film Border 2, is once again making news. The actor recently met the Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, and shared glimpses of this special meeting on social media. Deol expressed immense peace and tranquility from the Dalai Lama's presence, wisdom, and blessings. In the photograph posted on Instagram, Deol is seen respectfully bowing before the Dalai Lama, who lovingly places his hands on Deol's head.