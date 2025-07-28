Sunny Deol Moved to Tears After Meeting Dalai Lama

Sunny Deol Dalai Lama Photos: Actor Sunny Deol, currently in the headlines for the film Border 2, is once again making news. The actor recently met the Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, and shared glimpses of this special meeting on social media. Deol expressed immense peace and tranquility from the Dalai Lama's presence, wisdom, and blessings. In the photograph posted on Instagram, Deol is seen respectfully bowing before the Dalai Lama, who lovingly places his hands on Deol's head.
Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sunny Deol wrote, “It was a moment filled with respect and gratitude. While travelling through the serene valleys of Ladakh, I had the honour of meeting His Holiness the Dalai Lama. His presence, insightful words, and blessings filled my heart with peace and tranquility. I will never forget this moment.”
Fans showered love and comments on Sunny Deol's post. One user wrote, “My real hero.” Another wrote, “Sunny Paaji Jai Shree Ram.” A third commented, “This is why we love you so much. You are a number 1 champion.” One fan even quoted a dialogue from the film Gadar: “Hindustan Zindabad tha, Zindabad hai aur Zindabad rahega” (India was alive, is alive, and will remain alive). Another user wrote, “There are no words to describe Dalai Lama Ji, you are magnificent.”
On the work front, Sunny Deol was last seen in the film ‘Jaat’. He will soon be seen in ‘Border 2’, which is slated for release on 23 January 2026. Besides Sunny Deol, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, is based on the backdrop of the Indian Armed Forces.