‘Thug Life’: Kamal Haasan’s Film Receives Mixed Reactions, Amidst Controversy

Thug Life X Review Thug Life, is currently trending on social media. People have started posting their reviews after watching the film. One social media user wrote, “The film is going to be a blockbuster!” Another wrote, “Waste of time.” A third commented, “Trisha looks very beautiful.” A fourth user described it as below average. One user stated, “Very disappointed! I never thought this film would be so bad.” Another wrote, “Mani Ratnam’s biggest blunder of a film.”
Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam. It’s predicted that the film could earn over ₹40 crore on its opening day, potentially creating a sensation at the box office. However, the reviews on X suggest otherwise. Note that the film features Kamal Haasan in bold scenes with the younger actress Trisha Krishnan, leading to considerable controversy and online trolling. It remains to be seen how the film performs over the weekend.