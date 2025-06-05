script‘Thug Life’: Kamal Haasan’s Film Receives Mixed Reactions, Amidst Controversy | Latest News | Patrika News
‘Thug Life’: Kamal Haasan’s Film Receives Mixed Reactions, Amidst Controversy

Kamal Haasan’s film Thug Life was released today, June 5th. The first-day, first-show X review is already out. Let’s find out the public reaction…

Jun 05, 2025 / 12:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Thug Life X Review: South superstar Kamal Haasan is currently the subject of much discussion. Despite the controversy surrounding his film, Thug Life, it has hit the box office. The public has begun sharing their reactions on social media. Some are calling it a blockbuster, while others deem it his worst film yet. However, the music, composed by A.R. Rahman, is receiving widespread praise.

Thug Life X Review

Thug Life, is currently trending on social media. People have started posting their reviews after watching the film. One social media user wrote, “The film is going to be a blockbuster!” Another wrote, “Waste of time.” A third commented, “Trisha looks very beautiful.” A fourth user described it as below average. One user stated, “Very disappointed! I never thought this film would be so bad.” Another wrote, “Mani Ratnam’s biggest blunder of a film.”
2nd Half = 2/5 😣

Emotion = 2.25/5

Actings = 3.5/5 ❤️
-Team 👏… pic.twitter.com/BM7qCLBd0n

— Reviewer_Bossu (@ReviewerBossu) June 5, 2025

Cinema,Politics& Family ~ FAILED!

⭐️⭐️/10 #ThugLife #ThugLifeDisaster pic.twitter.com/kT6y1NxWoa

— Bullet ® (@ZenxTamils) June 5, 2025

— MOHIT_R.C (@Mohit_RC_91) June 5, 2025

TOTALLY : ONE TIME WATCHABLE 2/5⭐pic.twitter.com/eeFBcvvDPm

— Abin Babu 🦇 (@AbinBabu2255) June 5, 2025

Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam. It’s predicted that the film could earn over ₹40 crore on its opening day, potentially creating a sensation at the box office. However, the reviews on X suggest otherwise. Note that the film features Kamal Haasan in bold scenes with the younger actress Trisha Krishnan, leading to considerable controversy and online trolling. It remains to be seen how the film performs over the weekend.

