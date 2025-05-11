Amitabh Bachchan’s Delayed Post Sparks User Frustration

What did Amitabh Bachchan say? After almost 20 days, Amitabh Bachchan finally responded on X (formerly Twitter). In his post, he saluted the army and highlighted the cowardice of the terrorists. Big B’s emotional post In his X post, Amitabh mentioned the incident in Pahalgam where terrorists shot a couple after asking about their religion. He wrote in his post: “While on holiday, that monster dragged an innocent couple out, stripped the husband naked, and after ascertaining his religion, when he started shooting him, even after the wife fell to her knees and pleaded, crying, ‘Don’t kill her husband’, the cowardly monster shot her husband mercilessly… When the wife said, ‘Kill me too’, the monster said, ‘No… you go and… tell them.’”

Amitabh further quoted lines from his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poetry in his post. He writes: “A line from a poem by my revered father Babu ji came to mind about a daughter’s state of mind… as if that daughter went to “….” and said, ‘The world asks for sindoor in the ashes of the pyre’ (Babuji’s line).

So ‘….’ gave the sindoor. Operation Sindoor!!! Jai Hind, Jai Hind ki Sena, You will never stop, you will never turn back, you will never bow down, Take an oath, take an oath, take an oath!