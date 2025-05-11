scriptAmitabh Bachchan’s Delayed Post Sparks User Frustration | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s Delayed Post Sparks User Frustration

Amitabh Bachchan finally reacts to the India-Pakistan tension. After several days of silence, he has shared a post on the matter.

May 11, 2025 / 11:03 am

Patrika Desk

amitabh-bachchan-pahalgam-operation-sindoor-reaction-first-post

Amitabh Bachchan

Tensions continue to rise along the India-Pakistan border. Pakistan recently violated the ceasefire again, sparking widespread anger across the country. People are saluting the courage of the Indian Army.

Bollywood’s unwavering support

Many Bollywood stars are voicing their support for the army. Their messages are going viral on social media. However, the megastar Amitabh Bachchan remained silent until now, prompting questions from the public.

What did Amitabh Bachchan say?

After almost 20 days, Amitabh Bachchan finally responded on X (formerly Twitter). In his post, he saluted the army and highlighted the cowardice of the terrorists.

Big B’s emotional post

In his X post, Amitabh mentioned the incident in Pahalgam where terrorists shot a couple after asking about their religion. He wrote in his post: “While on holiday, that monster dragged an innocent couple out, stripped the husband naked, and after ascertaining his religion, when he started shooting him, even after the wife fell to her knees and pleaded, crying, ‘Don’t kill her husband’, the cowardly monster shot her husband mercilessly… When the wife said, ‘Kill me too’, the monster said, ‘No… you go and… tell them.’”
Amitabh further quoted lines from his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poetry in his post. He writes: “A line from a poem by my revered father Babu ji came to mind about a daughter’s state of mind… as if that daughter went to “….” and said, ‘The world asks for sindoor in the ashes of the pyre’ (Babuji’s line).
So ‘….’ gave the sindoor. Operation Sindoor!!!

Jai Hind, Jai Hind ki Sena,

You will never stop, you will never turn back, you will never bow down,

Take an oath, take an oath, take an oath!
Agnipath! Agnipath! Agnipath!!!

Public Reactions

He dedicated these lines to the spirit of the Indian Army. Following this post, people reacted to it. While some praised Big B’s emotional post, many users started trolling him. Some say he made this post under public pressure. Others wrote, “You took too long to arrive, kind sir.”

News / Entertainment / Amitabh Bachchan’s Delayed Post Sparks User Frustration

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India-Pakistan ceasefire; Army warns of decisive response to further provocation

National News

India-Pakistan ceasefire; Army warns of decisive response to further provocation

10 hours ago

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire, Donald Trump tweets

Pakistan

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire, Donald Trump tweets

9 hours ago

Rajasthan: Barmer Under Lockdown Amidst Red Alert

Special

Rajasthan: Barmer Under Lockdown Amidst Red Alert

17 hours ago

China Intensifies Espionage Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

National News

China Intensifies Espionage Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

22 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Tanvi The Great: Actress from 'The Kashmir Files' Joins Cast in a New Twist, Director Anupam Kher Reveals

News

Tanvi The Great: Actress from 'The Kashmir Files' Joins Cast in a New Twist, Director Anupam Kher Reveals

13 hours ago

Pakistan Blocks Indian YouTuber's Channel Amidst Rising Tensions

Entertainment

Pakistan Blocks Indian YouTuber's Channel Amidst Rising Tensions

13 hours ago

Hina Khan Faces Backlash from Pakistani Fans, Unfollowed for Supporting India After Pahalgam Attack

Entertainment

Hina Khan Faces Backlash from Pakistani Fans, Unfollowed for Supporting India After Pahalgam Attack

15 hours ago

Bollywood Single Mothers: These Actresses Show Strength After Divorce

Bollywood

Bollywood Single Mothers: These Actresses Show Strength After Divorce

15 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.