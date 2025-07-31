Urvashi Rautela's £700,000 Jewellery Stolen at London Airport

Urvashi Rautela: Urvashi Rautela frequently remains in the headlines for various reasons. Sometimes it's her statements, other times her looks – she often goes viral on social media. Recently, she was spotted in London during the Wimbledon Championships. In the stadium, she carried four viral Labubu dolls with her, which caught everyone's attention.
Meanwhile, Urvashi has made a shocking claim. She stated that a luxury suitcase containing jewellery worth ₹7 million was stolen from her at London's Gatwick Airport. Urvashi claimed that she had gone to London to watch Wimbledon, and during that time, her bag disappeared from the baggage belt. She further stated that she tried extensively to locate her bag, but it couldn't be found.
The actress's team released a statement. In it, the actress said: ‘As a Platinum Emirates member and a global artist, I went to watch Wimbledon. It pains me to share that after our Emirates flight from Mumbai, our Christian Dior brown bag was stolen from the baggage belt at London Gatwick Airport. Despite having our baggage tags and tickets, the bag vanished from the belt area, which is a serious security concern at the airport.’
The team further stated: ‘This is not just a case of a lost bag; it's a matter of accountability, security, and respect for all passengers.’ Urvashi also claimed that she approached Emirates and Gatwick Airport officials for help, but received none. This incident has raised questions about the security of London airports.