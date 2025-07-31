31 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela's £700,000 Jewellery Stolen at London Airport

Urvashi Rautela is once again in the headlines, this time for an alleged theft. The actress has made a surprising claim regarding the incident…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

लंदन एयरपोर्ट पर उर्वशी रौतेला के साथ हुई लूट, 70 लाख के गहने हुए गायब
Urvashi Rautela (Image: Actress's X)

Urvashi Rautela: Urvashi Rautela frequently remains in the headlines for various reasons. Sometimes it's her statements, other times her looks – she often goes viral on social media. Recently, she was spotted in London during the Wimbledon Championships. In the stadium, she carried four viral Labubu dolls with her, which caught everyone's attention.

Urvashi Rautela's Alleged Robbery

Meanwhile, Urvashi has made a shocking claim. She stated that a luxury suitcase containing jewellery worth ₹7 million was stolen from her at London's Gatwick Airport. Urvashi claimed that she had gone to London to watch Wimbledon, and during that time, her bag disappeared from the baggage belt. She further stated that she tried extensively to locate her bag, but it couldn't be found.

Statement Released by the Actress's Team

The actress's team released a statement. In it, the actress said: ‘As a Platinum Emirates member and a global artist, I went to watch Wimbledon. It pains me to share that after our Emirates flight from Mumbai, our Christian Dior brown bag was stolen from the baggage belt at London Gatwick Airport. Despite having our baggage tags and tickets, the bag vanished from the belt area, which is a serious security concern at the airport.’

A Matter of Security and Respect

The team further stated: ‘This is not just a case of a lost bag; it's a matter of accountability, security, and respect for all passengers.’ Urvashi also claimed that she approached Emirates and Gatwick Airport officials for help, but received none. This incident has raised questions about the security of London airports.

Share the news:

Published on:

31 Jul 2025 04:59 pm

English News / Entertainment / Urvashi Rautela's £700,000 Jewellery Stolen at London Airport
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.