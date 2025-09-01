Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

‘Vash Level 2’: Every Scene is Terrifying

If you're a horror aficionado and crave a truly frightening experience, this film is for you. Read the full story to know more.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 01, 2025

The Conjuring से भी है खौफनाक है ये फिल्म हर सीन में है रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला मंजर
Vash Level 2 (Image: X)

Vash Level 2: Horror is a genre that some avoid because they fear it will disturb their sleep. However, many find horror more appealing than romantic, action, or crime genres. This explains the immense popularity of horror movies and series. Many users have described it as even scarier than 'The Conjuring'. Recently released in theatres, 'Vash Level 2' has left audiences terrified.

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's Film

You might remember Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's 'Shaitaan'. This film was a remake of the Gujarati film 'Vash'. Now, 'Vash Level 2' has been released in theatres on 27 August. Critics and audiences alike are enjoying it. 'Vash Level 2', is creating a buzz in cinemas. Featuring several actors like Janki Bodiwala and Hitu Kamar, the film is receiving widespread appreciation. While the first part was also well-received, 'Vash Level 2' is also garnering positive reviews.

The Film's Story

'Vash Level 2's story begins 12 years after the first film. Atharv manages to save his daughter Arya from the clutches of the black magician Pratap, but Arya doesn't fully recover and falls into a coma. Meanwhile, Atharv struggles to cope with the loss of his wife and son, becoming emotionally entangled in his daughter's care. A new magician emerges, further complicating matters by controlling several schoolgirls. This story pushes fear to its limits, with every scene spine-chilling and terrifying. The narrative revolves around these characters.

Gujarati Version

While there's been no official announcement from the makers, Filmibeat reports that 'Vash Level 2' will stream on ShemarooMe. The OTT release is expected six weeks after its theatrical run. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹1.30 crore on its opening day, with ₹85 lakh from the Gujarati version and ₹45 lakh from the Hindi release. On the second day, it earned approximately ₹1 crore. In just two days, the film has grossed ₹2.30 crore.

Published on:

01 Sept 2025 12:22 pm

English News / Entertainment / ‘Vash Level 2’: Every Scene is Terrifying
