‘Vash Level 2’: Every Scene is Terrifying

Vash Level 2: Horror is a genre that some avoid because they fear it will disturb their sleep. However, many find horror more appealing than romantic, action, or crime genres. This explains the immense popularity of horror movies and series. Many users have described it as even scarier than 'The Conjuring'. Recently released in theatres, 'Vash Level 2' has left audiences terrified.
You might remember Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's 'Shaitaan'. This film was a remake of the Gujarati film 'Vash'. Now, 'Vash Level 2' has been released in theatres on 27 August. Critics and audiences alike are enjoying it. 'Vash Level 2', is creating a buzz in cinemas. Featuring several actors like Janki Bodiwala and Hitu Kamar, the film is receiving widespread appreciation. While the first part was also well-received, 'Vash Level 2' is also garnering positive reviews.
'Vash Level 2's story begins 12 years after the first film. Atharv manages to save his daughter Arya from the clutches of the black magician Pratap, but Arya doesn't fully recover and falls into a coma. Meanwhile, Atharv struggles to cope with the loss of his wife and son, becoming emotionally entangled in his daughter's care. A new magician emerges, further complicating matters by controlling several schoolgirls. This story pushes fear to its limits, with every scene spine-chilling and terrifying. The narrative revolves around these characters.
While there's been no official announcement from the makers, Filmibeat reports that 'Vash Level 2' will stream on ShemarooMe. The OTT release is expected six weeks after its theatrical run. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹1.30 crore on its opening day, with ₹85 lakh from the Gujarati version and ₹45 lakh from the Hindi release. On the second day, it earned approximately ₹1 crore. In just two days, the film has grossed ₹2.30 crore.