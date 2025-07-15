Veteran Actor Dheeraj Kumar Critical, on Ventilator in ICU

Actor Dheeraj Kumar In ICU: Famous producer and actor Dheeraj Kumar is reportedly in extremely critical condition. According to an IANS report, the actor has contracted pneumonia and has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai in a serious condition. He is in the ICU and receiving medical treatment.
The 80-year-old Dheeraj Kumar's condition deteriorated significantly on Monday. In an official statement, his family and production team confirmed the news, saying, “Dheeraj Kumar is under the close supervision of doctors and is undergoing treatment. The family is praying for his speedy recovery and also requests everyone to maintain his privacy during this difficult time.”
Besides acting, Dheeraj Kumar also produced numerous movies and television serials. He entered the entertainment industry in 1965, working in Punjabi films as well as Bollywood movies. Between 1970 and 1984, he acted in approximately 21 Punjabi films. He later established his own production company, Creative Eye, where he served as Chairman and Managing Director.
Dheeraj Kumar's film credits include Didar, Raaton Ka Raja, Baharon Phool Barsao, Heera Panna, Sharafat Chhod Di Maine, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Sargam, Mang Bharo Sajana, Kranti, Purana Mandir, Kamar Yudh, Bepaanah, and Swami, among many others. Under his production house, Creative Eye, he also produced numerous television serials including ‘Kahan Gaye Woh Log’, ‘Adalat’, ‘Sansar’, ‘Dhoop Chhaon’, ‘Shri Ganesh’, ‘Sach’, ‘Jane Anjane’, ‘Kya Mujhse Dosti Karoge’, ‘Mili’, ‘Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyan’, ‘Mann Mein Hai Vishwas’, ‘Mayka’, and ‘Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam’.