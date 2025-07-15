15 July 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Veteran Actor Dheeraj Kumar Critical, on Ventilator in ICU

Veteran actor Dheeraj Kumar is reportedly in critical condition. He is a well-known face in Bollywood.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 15, 2025

Actor Dheeraj Kumar
Actor Dheeraj Kumar (Source: Patrika)

Actor Dheeraj Kumar In ICU: Famous producer and actor Dheeraj Kumar is reportedly in extremely critical condition. According to an IANS report, the actor has contracted pneumonia and has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai in a serious condition. He is in the ICU and receiving medical treatment.

Kumar's Condition Critical

The 80-year-old Dheeraj Kumar's condition deteriorated significantly on Monday. In an official statement, his family and production team confirmed the news, saying, “Dheeraj Kumar is under the close supervision of doctors and is undergoing treatment. The family is praying for his speedy recovery and also requests everyone to maintain his privacy during this difficult time.”

Dheeraj Kumar's Extensive Film Career

Besides acting, Dheeraj Kumar also produced numerous movies and television serials. He entered the entertainment industry in 1965, working in Punjabi films as well as Bollywood movies. Between 1970 and 1984, he acted in approximately 21 Punjabi films. He later established his own production company, Creative Eye, where he served as Chairman and Managing Director.

Dheeraj Kumar's Television Production

Dheeraj Kumar's film credits include Didar, Raaton Ka Raja, Baharon Phool Barsao, Heera Panna, Sharafat Chhod Di Maine, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Sargam, Mang Bharo Sajana, Kranti, Purana Mandir, Kamar Yudh, Bepaanah, and Swami, among many others. Under his production house, Creative Eye, he also produced numerous television serials including ‘Kahan Gaye Woh Log’, ‘Adalat’, ‘Sansar’, ‘Dhoop Chhaon’, ‘Shri Ganesh’, ‘Sach’, ‘Jane Anjane’, ‘Kya Mujhse Dosti Karoge’, ‘Mili’, ‘Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyan’, ‘Mann Mein Hai Vishwas’, ‘Mayka’, and ‘Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam’.

Share the news:

Published on:

15 Jul 2025 10:45 am

English News / Entertainment / Veteran Actor Dheeraj Kumar Critical, on Ventilator in ICU
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.