Entertainment

Vicky Jain Reveals Details of Near-Fatal Accident

Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain has spoken about his accident. He has revealed that the shape of his hand was distorted.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

Ankita Lokhande Husband Vicky Jain Accident
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain (Image: X)

Ankita Lokhande Husband Vicky Jain Accident: Businessman Vicky Jain, who rose to fame through the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, was involved in a serious accident. He suffered a dangerous injury to his hand, requiring hospitalisation. The injury was so severe that he needed 45 stitches and underwent surgery.

How did this terrible accident happen?

In an interview, Vicky Jain recounted the incident, which occurred on the afternoon of 12 September. He explained, “It was an ordinary day, and I was lifting a glass of buttermilk when it slipped from my hand. In trying to catch it, I gripped the glass so hard that it shattered in my hand. The shards of glass deeply embedded themselves in my palm and middle finger. Vicky stated that he had never experienced such a horrific accident before.”

“My clothes and the washroom were covered in blood”

Describing the severity of the accident, Vicky said, “So much blood was flowing that my clothes and the washroom were completely soaked. Seeing Ankita, I kept myself strong; I didn't want her to panic further.” He also mentioned that on the way to the hospital, he used Google to find out about treatment, which caused Ankita to almost cry and say, “What will that do?”

Doctor reported tendon damage

Upon reaching the hospital, doctors informed Vicky that he had suffered several deep cuts. A tendon in his middle finger was also severely damaged. Doctors performed a two-hour reconstructive surgery to repair the damage to his hand. Vicky stated that Ankita provided unwavering support during this difficult time, as his mother was away in Bilaspur. He added that while Ankita was crying, she maintained her composure and handled everything at the hospital alone.

Published on:

15 Sept 2025 11:50 am

English News / Entertainment / Vicky Jain Reveals Details of Near-Fatal Accident
