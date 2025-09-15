Vicky Jain Reveals Details of Near-Fatal Accident

In an interview, Vicky Jain recounted the incident, which occurred on the afternoon of 12 September. He explained, “It was an ordinary day, and I was lifting a glass of buttermilk when it slipped from my hand. In trying to catch it, I gripped the glass so hard that it shattered in my hand. The shards of glass deeply embedded themselves in my palm and middle finger. Vicky stated that he had never experienced such a horrific accident before.”