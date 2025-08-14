Seven Funeral Pyres Ignite Village Grief After Tragic Accident

A pall of grief descended upon the village of Asrauli on Wednesday morning, replacing the anticipated joy. A family returning from a pilgrimage to Khatu Shyamji on Raksha Bandhan returned home to find their loved ones shrouded in white.
A horrific accident in Dausa has plunged the entire village into mourning. Every home echoed with wails of sorrow. Hearths grew cold, courtyards fell silent, and the streets resounded only with cries of anguish. Even those who came to offer condolences could not hold back their tears. Some lost sons, some daughters, and some lost their entire families.
This tragedy devastated Lakhan Singh's world. In a single stroke, he lost his daughter-in-law Seema, his three-year-old granddaughter Babu, his daughter Sonam, and his one-year-old granddaughter Mishti. Lakhan Singh's wife wept inconsolably over the loss of four cherished members of her family. Her trembling voice uttered only one plea: “Oh God, return my children…rebuild my shattered home.”
For Jayprakash, this accident became life's greatest pain. In an instant, he lost his wife Sheela and their seven-year-old son Nirmal. Sheela had brought her nieces, Mahk and Saloni, from her parents' home to share in the pilgrimage, but both young girls also perished in the tragedy. Meanwhile, Jayprakash's cousin Sanjeev, also known as Sanju, lost his wife and three-year-old daughter Purvi in the horrific accident. Sanjeev's son survived because he had been, by chance, placed in a different vehicle.
When seven bodies arrived in Asrauli on Wednesday evening, thousands gathered. The sight of the small children's corpses shook the village to its core. The funeral rites lasted late into the night. Three children were buried outside the village, and the funeral pyres of three women were lit together at the cremation ground.