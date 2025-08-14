Seven Funeral Pyres Ignite Village Grief After Tragic Accident

For Jayprakash, this accident became life's greatest pain. In an instant, he lost his wife Sheela and their seven-year-old son Nirmal. Sheela had brought her nieces, Mahk and Saloni, from her parents' home to share in the pilgrimage, but both young girls also perished in the tragedy. Meanwhile, Jayprakash's cousin Sanjeev, also known as Sanju, lost his wife and three-year-old daughter Purvi in the horrific accident. Sanjeev's son survived because he had been, by chance, placed in a different vehicle.