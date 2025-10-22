Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from India tour disappoints fans, reason for withdrawal revealed

Portugal’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo source: X@/Cristiano)
Cristiano Ronaldo pulls out of India tour: Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr FC has arrived in India to play an AFC Champions League 2 match against FC Goa. The team has arrived without its captain and one of the world's most famous footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo. The match between Al Nassr and FC Goa will be played on October 22 at the Fatorda Stadium. This match is going to be very special for the football lovers of Goa. They will get a chance to see many legendary footballers, but for Ronaldo's fans, his absence from India is heartbreaking. Let us tell you why he is not coming on a tour of India?
Ever since the news of Al Nassr team's arrival in India, football fans have been eagerly waiting to see Ronaldo. However, by staying away from the India tour, he has certainly disappointed his Indian fans. In fact, when Ronaldo signed the contract with Al Nassr, there was a provision that he could withdraw himself from matches held outside Saudi Arabia. Under this provision, Ronaldo has decided to withdraw from the match against Goa.
It is being reported that Ronaldo is preparing for the FIFA World Cup to be held in 2026. For the World Cup, 40-year-old Ronaldo is managing his workload. To keep his body fit, he is choosing fewer matches so that he can play for Portugal in the next World Cup. Ronaldo was also not part of the team in the previous two matches.
Even in the absence of captain Ronaldo, Al Nassr's performance in the last two matches has been excellent. The team has won both matches and has a full chance of reaching the next round. FC Goa and Al Nassr are in the same group in the AFC Champions League 2. Both teams will face each other twice. After Goa, both teams will clash in Riyadh. It is possible that Ronaldo will play in the Riyadh match.
