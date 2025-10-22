Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from India tour disappoints fans, reason for withdrawal revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo pulls out of India tour: Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr FC has arrived in India to play an AFC Champions League 2 match against FC Goa. The team has arrived without its captain and one of the world's most famous footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo. The match between Al Nassr and FC Goa will be played on October 22 at the Fatorda Stadium. This match is going to be very special for the football lovers of Goa. They will get a chance to see many legendary footballers, but for Ronaldo's fans, his absence from India is heartbreaking. Let us tell you why he is not coming on a tour of India?