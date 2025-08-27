Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Football News

Neymar Out of World Cup Qualifiers Due to Injury

Recurring muscle problems are hindering his recovery, with a hamstring strain suffered during training last Thursday.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 27, 2025

ब्राजील टीम से बाहर हुए नेमार (Photo - IANS)

Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia due to persistent injury problems. The 33-year-old Santos forward has not played for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

His recovery has been hampered by recurring muscular problems, with a further hamstring strain suffered during training last Thursday.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti said in a press conference on Monday: “Neymar is not (in the team) because he had a problem last week. But we don’t need to test Neymar. Everyone knows him, from the technical committee to the fans. Like everyone else, Neymar needs to be in good physical condition to help the national team and perform well in the World Cup.”

Brazil, who have already qualified for next year's football showpiece, face Chile in Rio de Janeiro on September 4th and Bolivia in La Paz five days later.

Share the news:

Published on:

27 Aug 2025 08:57 am

English News / Sports / Football News / Neymar Out of World Cup Qualifiers Due to Injury
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.