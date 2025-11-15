FIFA World Cup qualifier: Croatia secures World Cup spot with 3-1 victory over Faroe Islands

Croatia have secured a place in the 2026 World Cup (Photo: Instagram.com/lukamodric10)
FIFA World Cup qualifier: Croatia secured their spot in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers by defeating the Faroe Islands 3-1 in the ninth round of the tournament. The Faroe Islands took an early lead in the 16th minute with a brilliant midfield break and a swift shot from Gøðge David Turi, which slipped past the Croatian goalkeeper and into the net.
However, Croatia responded immediately. Just seven minutes later, defender Joško Gvardiol scored from a corner, levelling the score at 1-1. The match was tied until the 23rd minute, after which Croatia dominated possession in midfield.
In the 57th minute, Josip Stanišić advanced down the right flank and delivered a superb pass to Petar Musa. Musa controlled the ball and lobbed it over the goalkeeper to put Croatia ahead 2-1. This was his first international goal since 2023.
The decisive moment of the match came in the second half when Ivan Perišić delivered a curling cross from the left flank. Nikola Vlašić finished it with a side-foot volley, making the score 3-1 and sealing Croatia's victory. This win propelled Croatia to the top of Group L, with one match remaining. The Faroe Islands have played all their eight matches and are out of the qualification race.
In other Group L matches, Montenegro defeated Gibraltar 2-1. After conceding an early goal, they secured victory by converting a penalty in the final minutes. Meanwhile, Germany strengthened their path to direct qualification in Group A by beating Luxembourg 2-0, thanks to two goals from Nic Voltemade.
