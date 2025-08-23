Lionel Messi’s India Visit Confirmed: Argentina to Play Friendly in Kerala

The sports minister stated that the Argentina Football Association (AFA) officially confirmed the team's visit and friendly match in Kerala via an official email. News of Messi's arrival in India has generated immense excitement and enthusiasm among football fans across the country. Kerala has a significant following for South American football teams, with Messi and the Argentina national team enjoying immense popularity. The state is now preparing for what many are calling a 'dream come true' moment. Following their 2022 FIFA World Cup victory, Argentina's football team extended special thanks to Kerala's football fans in a social media post.