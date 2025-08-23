Lionel Messi’s India Visit Confirmed: Argentina to Play Friendly in Kerala

Football fever is set to grip cricket-mad India. Argentina's national football team, captained by one of the greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi, is scheduled to play a friendly match in India. In November this year, Messi's Argentina will arrive in Kerala to play a friendly match. This was announced by the state's sports minister, V. Abdurahiman, via his social media account.
The sports minister stated that the Argentina Football Association (AFA) officially confirmed the team's visit and friendly match in Kerala via an official email. News of Messi's arrival in India has generated immense excitement and enthusiasm among football fans across the country. Kerala has a significant following for South American football teams, with Messi and the Argentina national team enjoying immense popularity. The state is now preparing for what many are calling a 'dream come true' moment. Following their 2022 FIFA World Cup victory, Argentina's football team extended special thanks to Kerala's football fans in a social media post.
The Kerala Football Association (KFA), in collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), is working on the final preparations, including the selection of the venue. The match is likely to be held at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
This upcoming match will be part of Argentina's preparation schedule ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, is expected to captain the team, although the official team roster will be confirmed closer to the match date.
Full cooperation is expected from the state government to ensure smooth security arrangements, crowd management, and hospitality. Tourism officials believe that Lionel Messi's arrival will boost Kerala's international image and attract fans and tourists from across the globe. The Kerala government had specifically invited the Argentinian team for the friendly match.