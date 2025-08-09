Mohun Bagan Clash with Diamond Harbour for Top Spot; Punjab and Bodoland Vie for Knockout Berth

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan also maintains a perfect record with two wins from two matches. After a hard-fought 3-1 victory against Mohammedan SC, Jose Molina's team found their rhythm with a 4-0 win over BSF. Forward Liston Colaco has scored four goals in the tournament so far, and the team's experienced core will leverage their big-match experience to aim for the top spot. Diamond Harbour only needs a draw to retain the top spot and directly qualify for the quarter-finals, while Mohun Bagan will aim for a win to secure direct qualification instead of relying on other results.