Mohun Bagan Clash with Diamond Harbour for Top Spot; Punjab and Bodoland Vie for Knockout Berth

Saturday's double-header of the 134th Indian Oil Durand Cup, featuring the 17th match day, could significantly impact the knockout race, as all four teams vying for the field aim to control their respective groups and secure a place in the next round.
In Kolkata, the current group leader, Diamond Harbour FC, will face ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a thrilling encounter for the top spot in Group B. This match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan at 7:00 PM. Earlier at 4:00 PM, 250 kilometres northeast of Kolkata in Kokrajhar, Punjab FC will face the local team, Bodoland FC, in a ‘do-or-die’ match in Group D.
Mariners vs Diamond Harbour – Group B Battle
The evening match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan is crucial. Diamond Harbour FC, topping Group B on goal difference, is having a stellar debut Durand Cup campaign. They have scored 10 goals in two matches, including an 8-1 thrashing of Border Security Force SC, which brought them national attention.
Under Spanish coach Kibú Vicuña, who led Mohun Bagan to the I-League title in 2020, Diamond Harbour has displayed a potent mix of tactical discipline and attacking flair. Brazilian striker Clayton (4 goals) and Slovenian forward Luka Majsen (3 goals) have been the team's key weapons, having propelled the club from the Kolkata Premier Division to the I-League in just three seasons.
On the other hand, Mohun Bagan also maintains a perfect record with two wins from two matches. After a hard-fought 3-1 victory against Mohammedan SC, Jose Molina's team found their rhythm with a 4-0 win over BSF. Forward Liston Colaco has scored four goals in the tournament so far, and the team's experienced core will leverage their big-match experience to aim for the top spot. Diamond Harbour only needs a draw to retain the top spot and directly qualify for the quarter-finals, while Mohun Bagan will aim for a win to secure direct qualification instead of relying on other results.
Punjab vs Bodoland – Do-or-Die Encounter
The earlier match of the day in Kokrajhar will be a potentially decisive encounter in Group D, where both Punjab FC and Bodoland FC need a win to keep their knockout hopes alive. Under Greek coach Panagiotis Dilaveris, Punjab FC has blended youthful energy with tactical balance. Their mettle was shown in their first match, where they overcame a deficit to win 2-1 against Karbi Anglong Morning Star, although a lack of finishing touch was evident in their subsequent 0-0 draw against ITBP FT.
Bodoland FC, the first professional club from the Bodoland Territorial Region to compete nationally, has already made history. Guided by Vikash Panthi, they secured a 2-1 victory over Karbi Anglong, with Colombian striker Robinson Blandon Rendon and local star Gugwmsar Gayari playing crucial roles. The fervent support of the home crowd could prove decisive in this high-pressure match.
The mathematics is clear – whichever team between Punjab FC and Bodoland FC wins will significantly boost their qualification chances. However, if the ‘Lions’ lose or draw, it could be fatal to their campaign, given ITBP FT's position and Bodoland having a game in hand.