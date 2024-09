Harry Kane becomes the highest-scoring English footballer in the German League

Harry Kane scored his 41st goal in the Bundesliga match, surpassing Jadon Sancho, and became the highest-scoring English footballer in the German League. Bayern Munich won the match against Werder Bremen 5-0.

New Delhi•Sep 26, 2024 / 03:11 am• Patrika Desk

England captain Harry Kane continued his impressive performance in the German football league Bundesliga. Harry scored his 41st goal in the Bundesliga match, playing for Bayern Munich, and became the highest-scoring English footballer in the German League. He surpassed Jadon Sancho, who scored 40 goals for Borussia Dortmund.

In the match played on Saturday night, Bayern Munich defeated Werder Bremen 5-0 at their home ground. Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise scored in the 23rd and 60th minutes, Jamal Musiala scored in the 32nd minute, Harry Kane scored in the 57th minute, and Gnabry scored in the 65th minute.