ISL 2024-25: Mohan Bagan seeks their first win of the season against NorthEast United today

ISL 2024-25: In the Indian Super League 2024-25, Mohan Bagan Super Giant will take on NorthEast United FC today, Monday, September 23, in search of their first win of the season.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 03:12 am

Patrika Desk

Mohan Bagan Super Giant will take on NorthEast United FC today, Monday, September 23, in the Indian Super League 2024-25 in search of their first win of the season. The Mariners will host NorthEast United FC at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan. This will be the Mariners’ second home match of the season, as they had drawn against Mumbai City FC in their previous match. Meanwhile, NorthEast United defeated Mohammedan SC in their first match with a late goal by Alaeeddine Eid. The Highlanders will now face the Mariners, whom they defeated in the final of the Durand Cup 2024 a few weeks ago. They will be keen to register their third consecutive win in Kolkata.

Mariners’ Goal Scoring Record

The Mariners have scored goals in 15 out of 16 ISL matches played in 2024. They have scored goals in 11 consecutive matches and are now close to breaking their record of 12 consecutive matches (between March 2021 and January 2022) where they had scored goals.

Highlanders’ Defensive Discipline

The North United football team has kept three clean sheets in their last four matches, including two consecutive clean sheets. If they can prevent the Mariners from scoring in the upcoming match, they will achieve a hat-trick of clean sheets in the ISL for the first time.

‘We need to defend better’

Mohan Bagan Super Giant’s Spanish head coach, Jose Molina, is concerned about his team’s defense. The Mariners were leading 2-0 against Mumbai City FC at half-time but conceded two goals in the second half and lost the match. He is determined to change the scenario in the upcoming matches. He said, “We need to play better and defend strongly to win. I am working daily with the players so that we don’t concede goals. We need to focus, stay positive, and play better in the next matches.”

‘We will make it difficult for Mohan Bagan SG’

NorthEast United’s Spanish head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, expects the Islanders to face a tough challenge against Mohan Bagan Super Giant after their draw. He said, “Mohan Bagan has not been doing well in their last few matches. They will be eager to dominate us, but we will make it as difficult as possible for them. The players are ready.”

