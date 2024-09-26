ISL 2024-25: Mohan Bagan seeks their first win of the season against NorthEast United today

Mariners’ Goal Scoring Record The Mariners have scored goals in 15 out of 16 ISL matches played in 2024. They have scored goals in 11 consecutive matches and are now close to breaking their record of 12 consecutive matches (between March 2021 and January 2022) where they had scored goals.

Highlanders’ Defensive Discipline The North United football team has kept three clean sheets in their last four matches, including two consecutive clean sheets. If they can prevent the Mariners from scoring in the upcoming match, they will achieve a hat-trick of clean sheets in the ISL for the first time.

‘We need to defend better’ Mohan Bagan Super Giant’s Spanish head coach, Jose Molina, is concerned about his team’s defense. The Mariners were leading 2-0 against Mumbai City FC at half-time but conceded two goals in the second half and lost the match. He is determined to change the scenario in the upcoming matches. He said, “We need to play better and defend strongly to win. I am working daily with the players so that we don’t concede goals. We need to focus, stay positive, and play better in the next matches.”