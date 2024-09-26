ISL has become one of the most important tournaments in my life: Sunil Chhetri

Chhetri said about ISL, “In the last 10 years, ISL has made tremendous progress. If I had asked 10 years ago where ISL would reach in Indian football, I wouldn’t have guessed correctly. This league has grown from an eight-team, two-month league to a full-year league, and has also produced many new players.”

He further said, “ISL has become one of the most important tournaments in my life. As an Indian football fan, I hope the next 10 years are even better than the last 10 years.”

This year, Mohammedan SC is also joining the ISL, which has earned promotion to the ISL after its impressive win in the I-League 2023-24. Chhetri started his senior career with Mohan Bagan in 2002 and also played for East Bengal FC in 2008-09. He is well aware of the popularity of Kolkata clubs and is therefore very excited about Mohammedan SC’s presence in the ISL.

Chhetri said, “Mohammedan SC’s presence will be fantastic. Wherever they play, there is a crowd. When I was in Kolkata and played against Mohammedan SC, there were fans everywhere. Whether it was the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi or the Cooperage Stadium in Mumbai, every stadium was packed. I’m very happy that Mohammedan SC has made it to the ISL.”

The ISL 2024-25 season will begin on September 13 with Mumbai City FC taking on Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK). Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC will play their first match on September 14 against East Bengal FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

This year, Chhetri retired from international football after a glorious 19-year career with India. At the age of 40, he has completed over 20 years of professional football. Chhetri said, “Bhaichung Bhutia has had a huge impact on my life. In my time, there were big names like Bhaichung Bhutia, IM Vijayan, and Renedy Singh at the domestic level. At the international level, when we didn’t have much TV, players like Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, and Ruud van Nistelrooy were huge inspirations for me. I tried to learn from all these players and loved watching them.”

The ISL 2024-25 matches will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and broadcast on the Sports 18 network.