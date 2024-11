The match played between Argentina and Venezuela on September 2, 2011, was won by Messi’s team 1-0. Nicolas Otamendi scored the decisive goal on Messi’s assist. At that time, Messi had praised his India tour and said that it had left a deep impression on his heart.

Many football legends have visited India Besides Messi, football legends like David Beckham, Pele, Diego Maradona, Oliver Kahn, Zinedine Zidane, and Emilio Martinez have also visited India. Martinez is currently the goalkeeper of the Argentina team, and if the team comes with full capacity, Martinez will visit India again.