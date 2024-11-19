scriptUEFA Nations League: England defeat Ireland 5-0, all goals scored in the second half | Latest News | Patrika News
Football News

UEFA Nations League: England defeat Ireland 5-0, all goals scored in the second half

UEFA Nations League: The England football team has registered a 5-0 thrashing win over Ireland in the UEFA Nations League match.

New DelhiNov 19, 2024 / 03:26 pm

Patrika Desk

UEFA Nations League: Under the leadership of Harry Kane, the England football team has registered a 5-0 thrashing win over Ireland in the UEFA Nations League match. The interesting thing is that until the first half, not a single goal was scored in the match, but in the second half, the English team scored five goals in a row, securing a one-sided victory. With this win, England has reached the top of League B, Group-2. Harry Kane scored for England in the 53rd minute, Anthony Gordon in the 55th minute, Conor Gallagher in the 58th minute, Jarrod Bowen in the 76th minute, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the 79th minute.
In another match, France defeated Italy 3-1. Adrien Rabiot scored two goals for France, both through headers. Rabiot gave France a 1-0 lead in the second minute of the match, which was doubled by Italy’s Guglielmo Vicario’s own goal in the 33rd minute. Italy opened its account through Andrea Cambiaso’s goal in the 35th minute, but Rabiot scored another goal in the 65th minute to ensure France’s victory.

