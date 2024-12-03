scriptViolence and stampede during football match leave 56 dead, including children | Violence and Stampede During Football Match Leave 56 Dead, Including Children | Latest News | Patrika News
Football News

Violence and stampede during football match leave 56 dead, including children

A football match turned into a bloodbath when a disputed penalty decision led to a stampede, resulting in the deaths of dozens of people, including children.

New DelhiDec 03, 2024 / 09:35 am

Patrika Desk

At least 56 people have been killed in a crush at a football match in Guinea’s second-largest city, Nzérékoré, the government says.

The match was played between Labé and N’zérékoré as part of a local tournament in honour of Guinea’s military leader, Mamady Doumbouya.
The situation spiralled out of control after a disputed penalty decision, leading to clashes between fans. Security forces used tear gas and stone-pelting to control the situation, causing panic among the spectators. Many people, including children, were seen jumping over high walls to escape the chaos.

The situation quickly spiraled out of control

Video footage shows people trying to escape the chaos by jumping over high walls.

A wave of mourning sweeps through the community

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the community, with many seriously injured victims being treated at local hospitals. The National Alliance for Alternation and Democracy, an opposition group, has demanded an investigation into the incident. The tournament has been criticised for promoting the “illegal and illegitimate” political ambitions of the military leader. The football community is in mourning, and fans are demanding answers to prevent such incidents in the future.

News / Sports / Football News / Violence and stampede during football match leave 56 dead, including children

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde ‘still unwell’, BJP gears up for new CM announcement

National News

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde ‘still unwell’, BJP gears up for new CM announcement

in 3 hours

Violence and stampede during football match leave 56 dead, including children

Football News

Violence and stampede during football match leave 56 dead, including children

in 4 hours

Kamilla Belyatskaya Death: 24-year-old actress dies in tragic seashore accident

Hollywood News

Kamilla Belyatskaya Death: 24-year-old actress dies in tragic seashore accident

in 3 hours

Dholpur Crime: First wife, then husband commit suicide, leaving two innocent children devastated

Crime

Dholpur Crime: First wife, then husband commit suicide, leaving two innocent children devastated

15 hours ago

Latest Football News

Lionel Messi to visit India as Argentina set for international match in this city

Football News

Lionel Messi to visit India as Argentina set for international match in this city

2 weeks ago

UEFA Nations League: England defeat Ireland 5-0, all goals scored in the second half

Football News

UEFA Nations League: England defeat Ireland 5-0, all goals scored in the second half

2 weeks ago

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich created history, scoring the most goals in a single match for the first time in the league

Football News

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich created history, scoring the most goals in a single match for the first time in the league

2 months ago

AFC Under-20 Asian Cup Qualifier: India defeats Mongolia 4-1

Football News

AFC Under-20 Asian Cup Qualifier: India defeats Mongolia 4-1

2 months ago

Trending Sports News

Violence and stampede during football match leave 56 dead, including children

फुटबॉल

Violence and stampede during football match leave 56 dead, including children

in 4 hours

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: India’s probable playing XI after warm-up match

क्रिकेट

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: India’s probable playing XI after warm-up match

15 hours ago

Indian boxer wants to take on Jake Paul, who beat Mike Tyson

अन्य खेल

Indian boxer wants to take on Jake Paul, who beat Mike Tyson

20 hours ago

Kane Williamson Makes Test Cricket History, Surpasses Records Held by Virat Kohli and Joe Root

क्रिकेट

Kane Williamson Makes Test Cricket History, Surpasses Records Held by Virat Kohli and Joe Root

3 days ago

WPL 2025: Auction date announced, these star players set to go under the hammer

नई दिल्ली

WPL 2025: Auction date announced, these star players set to go under the hammer

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.