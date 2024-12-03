Violence and stampede during football match leave 56 dead, including children

The situation spiralled out of control after a disputed penalty decision, leading to clashes between fans. Security forces used tear gas and stone-pelting to control the situation, causing panic among the spectators. Many people, including children, were seen jumping over high walls to escape the chaos.

Video footage shows people trying to escape the chaos by jumping over high walls.The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the community, with many seriously injured victims being treated at local hospitals. The National Alliance for Alternation and Democracy, an opposition group, has demanded an investigation into the incident. The tournament has been criticised for promoting the “illegal and illegitimate” political ambitions of the military leader. The football community is in mourning, and fans are demanding answers to prevent such incidents in the future.