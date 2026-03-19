World Cup Hit: Iran Refuses US Trip

Iran’s Participation in FIFA World Cup 2026 in Doubt (Photo: IANS)
FIFA World Cup 2026: The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is now impacting the FIFA World Cup 2026. Iran's participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 appears difficult. Iran's Football Federation is in talks with FIFA to shift its matches, scheduled to be held in the United States, to Mexico due to growing security concerns.
Iran had previously threatened to boycott the FIFA World Cup 2026, but has now withdrawn that threat. However, it remains firm on its demand not to play matches in the United States. Iran's Football Chief, Mehdi Taj, stated that the team will continue its preparations for the tournament, even if the men's team does not play its matches in the US.
The Football World Cup is scheduled to be held from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Following the ongoing dispute with the United States in late February, there has been uncertainty regarding the security of the Iranian team and the venues for its matches. Therefore, Iran has refused to play its proposed matches in the United States during the World Cup. It is worth noting that Iran was among the first teams to qualify for the World Cup.
Quoting the Fars News Agency, Mehdi Taj said, "The national team will hold a training camp in Turkey and play two friendly matches there. We will boycott the United States, but not the World Cup." Taj's statement came after Iran's Sports Minister, Ahmad Donyanmali, announced that Iran would not participate in the World Cup. Iran's men's team is scheduled to play matches against Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand in the United States in June.
Regarding Iran's boycott of World Cup matches in the United States, Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum, stated that the final decision rests with FIFA. FIFA has also confirmed that they are in contact with the Iran Football Federation and wish for all teams to participate in the tournament according to their scheduled fixtures.
Iran's decision stems from continuous attacks and unprovoked war-mongering by Israel and the United States. It remains to be seen whether FIFA will relocate Iran's World Cup matches from the United States to another venue.
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