Gadgets

Apple's Major iOS 26 Update Arrives Today: Top Features and Installation Guide

iOS 26 update is releasing in India today. Learn about the top new features, supported iPhone models and a step-by-step guide to install it.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

iOS 26 Release Date and Time in India
iOS 26 Release Date and Time in India (Image: Apple)

iOS 26 Release Date and Time in India: Apple has officially announced that its next major software update, iOS 26, will be released to users from 15 September 2025. In India, this update will be available around 10:30 PM IST. This update is considered one of the most significant by the company, featuring a new design, artificial intelligence (AI)-based features, and several smart tools. Let's explore the top features, supported devices, and the easy installation process.

Liquid Glass Design in iOS 26

The biggest attraction of iOS 26 is its new Liquid Glass Design. iPhone apps, icons, and controls will now appear transparent and glass-like. The clock on the lock screen automatically adjusts according to the wallpaper, and notifications are displayed in a way that doesn't obscure the main part of the photo. The home screen will also feature new icon styles, including light, dark, colour tints, and transparent looks.

Apple Intelligence Features in iOS 26

iOS 26 includes new AI-powered tools. Live translation will facilitate live translation on messages, calls, and FaceTime. Visual intelligence allows you to create calendar entries, reminders, or notes directly from photos or emails. Additionally, Genmoji and Image Playground will enable you to create custom emojis of friends or family. Shortcuts can now easily perform tasks such as summarising text or creating images through automation.

Communication Tools in iOS 26

iOS 26 offers several new tools that simplify and streamline communication. Call screening will record the caller's name and purpose before answering calls from unknown numbers. The Hold Assist feature keeps the phone on the line instead of making you wait for customer care, notifying you when an agent connects. Furthermore, group chat polls allow for decision-making through direct voting within chats.

Entertainment and Discovery Features in iOS 26

Apple Music will now include AutoMix, which smoothly mixes songs like a DJ set. Maps will proactively provide traffic alerts by recognising your daily commute. The new Games app will display friends' gaming activity and offer the opportunity to challenge scores.

Accessibility and Other Features in iOS 26

iOS 26 has enhanced accessibility features. It will now offer improved Braille support and new visual cues to reduce motion sickness. The Photos app includes Library and Collection tabs, along with 3D effects. AirPods will now allow for easier remote control of the camera and improved audio recording.

Which Devices Will Receive iOS 26 Support?

This update will be available on iPhone 11 and later models, as well as iPhone SE (2nd generation and later). This includes the iPhone 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 series, and the new iPhone Air.











































SeriesSupported Devices
iPhone 17iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
iPhone 16iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 15iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 14iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 13iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone SEiPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Note: Some features, such as live translation and AI tools, will not be available in every country or language initially. They will be rolled out gradually.

Easy Way to Update to iOS 26

  • To update, go to Settings on your iPhone.
  • Scroll down and select the General option.
  • Tap on Software Update.
  • When the iOS 26 update appears, tap Download and Install.
  • Ensure your mobile is connected to Wi-Fi and the battery is sufficiently charged.

