Apple's Major iOS 26 Update Arrives Today: Top Features and Installation Guide

iOS 26 Release Date and Time in India: Apple has officially announced that its next major software update, iOS 26, will be released to users from 15 September 2025. In India, this update will be available around 10:30 PM IST. This update is considered one of the most significant by the company, featuring a new design, artificial intelligence (AI)-based features, and several smart tools. Let's explore the top features, supported devices, and the easy installation process.