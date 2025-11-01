Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Honor GT 2 Series: Features Leaked Before Launch, Know the Processor and Other Details

Honor typically launches two models in its GT series, a standard version and a Pro version. This time too, it is expected that the company will introduce the Honor GT 2 Pro, which may include additional features in camera quality and display technology.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 01, 2025

Honor GT 2 Series

Honor GT 2 Series (Image: Honor)

Honor GT 2 Series: Tech brand Honor is rapidly preparing to launch its new smartphone series, the Honor GT 2, into the market. The upcoming smartphone series will be an updated version of the Honor GT launched last year. However, no official information has been released by the brand yet. But several leaked reports have revealed details about its features, design, and launch timeline.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

According to reports, the Honor GT 2 may feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processors. Along with this, it might come with a 1.5K resolution display, a metal frame, and an improved water-resistant body.

9000mAh Battery

According to leaked reports, Honor GT 2 might use the company's largest battery to date, a 9000mAh. The previous model, Honor GT, used a 5300mAh battery. If the leaks are correct, this smartphone will be among the select few models offering long battery backup.

Security and Camera Also to be Updated

The Honor GT 2 may be equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera sensor. Additionally, it will include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, making it more advanced in terms of security. Regarding the phone's design, it is said to be a 'full-level water-resistant' smartphone, meaning it will be protected from light rain or water splashes.

Although there is no information in the leaks regarding charging speed, it is expected that the company will maintain its fast-charging technology this time as well. The previous model came with 100W charging support, so the Honor GT 2 might also see charging speeds of 100W or higher.

Honor GT 2 Pro May Also Make an Entry

Honor typically launches two models in its GT series: a standard version and a Pro version. This time too, it is expected that the company will introduce the Honor GT 2 Pro, which may include additional features in camera quality and display technology.

When Will it Launch?

According to popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the Honor GT 2 series could be launched before the end of 2025. This means the phone might enter the global market in December, the last month of the year.

How was the Previous Model?

Talking about the previous model, the Honor GT featured a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Honor GT Pro had a slightly larger 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display, three 50-megapixel rear cameras, a 7200mAh battery, and 90W fast charging support.

