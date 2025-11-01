Honor GT 2 Series: Features Leaked Before Launch, Know the Processor and Other Details

Honor GT 2 Series (Image: Honor)
Honor GT 2 Series: Tech brand Honor is rapidly preparing to launch its new smartphone series, the Honor GT 2, into the market. The upcoming smartphone series will be an updated version of the Honor GT launched last year. However, no official information has been released by the brand yet. But several leaked reports have revealed details about its features, design, and launch timeline.
According to reports, the Honor GT 2 may feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processors. Along with this, it might come with a 1.5K resolution display, a metal frame, and an improved water-resistant body.
According to leaked reports, Honor GT 2 might use the company's largest battery to date, a 9000mAh. The previous model, Honor GT, used a 5300mAh battery. If the leaks are correct, this smartphone will be among the select few models offering long battery backup.
The Honor GT 2 may be equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera sensor. Additionally, it will include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, making it more advanced in terms of security. Regarding the phone's design, it is said to be a 'full-level water-resistant' smartphone, meaning it will be protected from light rain or water splashes.
Although there is no information in the leaks regarding charging speed, it is expected that the company will maintain its fast-charging technology this time as well. The previous model came with 100W charging support, so the Honor GT 2 might also see charging speeds of 100W or higher.
Honor typically launches two models in its GT series: a standard version and a Pro version. This time too, it is expected that the company will introduce the Honor GT 2 Pro, which may include additional features in camera quality and display technology.
According to popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the Honor GT 2 series could be launched before the end of 2025. This means the phone might enter the global market in December, the last month of the year.
Talking about the previous model, the Honor GT featured a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Honor GT Pro had a slightly larger 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display, three 50-megapixel rear cameras, a 7200mAh battery, and 90W fast charging support.
Big NewsView All
Technology
Trending