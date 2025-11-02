Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Specs Leaked: See the Full Detail

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series may feature the Exynos 2600 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipsets. Changes can be expected in the phone's camera, battery, and display.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 02, 2025

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Specs Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Specs Leaked (Image: S25 - Samsung India)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Specs Leaked: Samsung is rapidly working on its next flagship series, the Galaxy S26. New reports and leaks have now revealed almost all of its main features. It is being said that this time the company will provide major upgrades in camera, display, and performance.

Major Change Expected in Camera?

According to leaks, the Galaxy S26 Ultra model may feature a quad rear camera setup. This could include a new 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera (5x optical zoom), and a new ultra-wide lens. The fourth camera could be a 12MP or 50MP telephoto lens, depending on which configuration Samsung chooses for the final design.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 and S26+ models will also see improvements in camera performance. Both phones are expected to come with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP 3x telephoto camera.

New M14 OLED Panel May Be Used in Display

Samsung may use its new M14 OLED display technology across the entire series. According to reports, the Galaxy S26 will feature a 6.3-inch, the S26+ a 6.7-inch, and the Ultra model a 6.9-inch Quad HD OLED display.

These panels will offer significantly better brightness, color contrast, and energy efficiency compared to older M13 panels. Furthermore, the Ultra model might include an AI-based privacy screen feature that limits the viewing angle, preventing nearby individuals from seeing what's on your screen.

Powerful Gen 5 Chipset and AI Integration

For performance, the Galaxy S26 series may be equipped with either the Exynos 2600 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Which processor will be available will depend on the user's country. The Exynos version will be released in Europe and some Asian countries, while the Snapdragon version will launch in markets like the US.

Additionally, Samsung plans to deeply integrate AI features into the system this time, offering users features like smart photography, a personalized assistant, and auto-editing tools.

Battery May Also See Significant Improvement

Although exact details have not yet emerged, reports suggest that the Galaxy S26 series may feature a larger battery and improved power management compared to its predecessors. Improvements in battery life are expected due to the new OLED panels and the 4nm chipset.

When Could It Be Launched?

Samsung typically launches its Galaxy S series at the beginning of each year. Therefore, it is believed that the Galaxy S26 series could be unveiled in the first quarter of 2026.

