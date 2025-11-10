Planning to Buy New Geyser? Eight Essential Things to Know Before This

Geyser Buying Guide (Image: Freepik)
Geyser Buying Guide India: Winters have begun in most parts of the country. Although there is sunshine during the day, the chill is felt as soon as the sun sets. Severe cold is expected to set in gradually. Bathing in cold water during this season is no less than a challenge. In such a situation, people buy geysers. However, choosing the right geyser can be confusing, as most people are unaware of the factors to consider when buying one.
In such a scenario, if you are also planning to buy a new geyser, this article will help you make the right choice. Let's find out what we should keep in mind.
The size of the geyser depends on your needs. If you have a small family, buying a large geyser might not be wise. A larger tank means heating more water and consuming more electricity. Instant water heaters are suitable for small families, while larger families require storage water heaters.
When buying a geyser, pay special attention to its safety features, as the combination of electricity and water tolerates no negligence. Look for features like a capillary thermostat, auto cut-off, and pressure release valve in the geyser, which help prevent accidents.
This aspect is often overlooked but is very important. Geysers with larger tanks take some time to heat water. If you are accustomed to quick showers or need to rush to the office, an instant heater would be the right choice for you.
If your area receives hard water, it can affect the health of your geyser. The accumulated dirt and scale in the tank reduce the geyser's heating efficiency. In such cases, geysers with Triple Shield Technology are beneficial as they protect the tank from rust and damage.
If you live in a high-rise apartment, you will need a geyser with high-pressure bars. These can handle higher water pressure and are more durable.
Nowadays, electricity bills are a concern for everyone. Therefore, when buying a geyser, check its energy rating. 5-star rated models save more electricity and reduce your bills.
No electronic product should be bought without a warranty. If the geyser suddenly malfunctions, repair costs can be substantial. In terms of price, instant geysers are available between ₹4,000 and ₹6,000, and storage geysers range from ₹7,000 to ₹11,000.
In this era of technology, even geysers have become smart. Now you can control your geyser via your phone or Wi-Fi. Some models also connect with Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you just have to speak, and the water will start heating up.
Big NewsView All
Technology
Trending