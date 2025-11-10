Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

Planning to Buy New Geyser? Eight Essential Things to Know Before This

Before buying a new geyser in winter, you must know these eight important things. Read the full article on how to buy a new geyser within budget, keeping in mind the right size, safety features, and electricity savings.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

Geyser Buying Guide (Image: Freepik)

Geyser Buying Guide India: Winters have begun in most parts of the country. Although there is sunshine during the day, the chill is felt as soon as the sun sets. Severe cold is expected to set in gradually. Bathing in cold water during this season is no less than a challenge. In such a situation, people buy geysers. However, choosing the right geyser can be confusing, as most people are unaware of the factors to consider when buying one.

In such a scenario, if you are also planning to buy a new geyser, this article will help you make the right choice. Let's find out what we should keep in mind.

1. Choose Geyser Size Based on Family Needs

The size of the geyser depends on your needs. If you have a small family, buying a large geyser might not be wise. A larger tank means heating more water and consuming more electricity. Instant water heaters are suitable for small families, while larger families require storage water heaters.

2. Safety Features are Paramount

When buying a geyser, pay special attention to its safety features, as the combination of electricity and water tolerates no negligence. Look for features like a capillary thermostat, auto cut-off, and pressure release valve in the geyser, which help prevent accidents.

3. Time Taken to Heat Water

This aspect is often overlooked but is very important. Geysers with larger tanks take some time to heat water. If you are accustomed to quick showers or need to rush to the office, an instant heater would be the right choice for you.

4. Impact of Hard Water

If your area receives hard water, it can affect the health of your geyser. The accumulated dirt and scale in the tank reduce the geyser's heating efficiency. In such cases, geysers with Triple Shield Technology are beneficial as they protect the tank from rust and damage.

5. Residents of High-Rise Buildings Should Note These Points

If you live in a high-rise apartment, you will need a geyser with high-pressure bars. These can handle higher water pressure and are more durable.

6. Consider Electricity Consumption

Nowadays, electricity bills are a concern for everyone. Therefore, when buying a geyser, check its energy rating. 5-star rated models save more electricity and reduce your bills.

7. Warranty and Price

No electronic product should be bought without a warranty. If the geyser suddenly malfunctions, repair costs can be substantial. In terms of price, instant geysers are available between ₹4,000 and ₹6,000, and storage geysers range from ₹7,000 to ₹11,000.

8. Learn About Smart Geysers Too

In this era of technology, even geysers have become smart. Now you can control your geyser via your phone or Wi-Fi. Some models also connect with Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you just have to speak, and the water will start heating up.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

10 Nov 2025 03:18 pm

English News / Technology / Planning to Buy New Geyser? Eight Essential Things to Know Before This

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App, All These Tasks Can Now Be Done

UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App
Technology

AI Career Paths: Booming Demand for AI Engineers in the Market, Build Your Career with These Smart Courses

Artificial Intelligence Career Paths
Education News

Share Aadhaar Copy Without Showing Full Number, Essential for Your Security, Learn Easy Method

Technology

Starlink to Launch in India, Bringing High-Speed Internet to Villages

Technology

Amazon and Perplexity Clash Over AI Agent 'Comet' Accused of Rule Violations, Case Reaches Court

Amazon Perplexity AI Cease-and-Desistc
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.