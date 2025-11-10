Planning to Buy New Geyser? Eight Essential Things to Know Before This

Geyser Buying Guide India: Winters have begun in most parts of the country. Although there is sunshine during the day, the chill is felt as soon as the sun sets. Severe cold is expected to set in gradually. Bathing in cold water during this season is no less than a challenge. In such a situation, people buy geysers. However, choosing the right geyser can be confusing, as most people are unaware of the factors to consider when buying one.