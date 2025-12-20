Google Joins Internet Meme Culture with ‘67’ Easter Egg That Shakes Your Screen

67 Trend Meaning (Image: Gemini)
67 Trend Meaning: The internet is constantly abuzz with viral trends. From 'Ghibli' to 'Nano' and countless others, the current landscape is no different. Have you searched anything on Google today? If not, grab your phone or laptop and simply type the numbers 6-7 or 67 into the search bar. As soon as you hit enter, your screen will start to shake.
In fact, Google has joined the fun of internet memes. The tech giant has introduced a playful Easter egg related to the 6-7 meme, where the screen's shaking mimics the hand motion associated with this trend.
The roots of this trend trace back to the 2024 song 'Doot Doot (6 7)' by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla. Additionally, the trend has been amplified by NBA star LaMelo Ball, who stands at 6 feet 7 inches tall.
This trend has become so viral that people are now using it when a score of 67 occurs in basketball games, or extensively in short reels and memes.
Interestingly, there's no profound meaning behind 6-7, and that's precisely its charm. Dictionary.com has even declared it the "Defining expression of the year."
They categorise it under 'brainrot slang' – terms that are somewhat absurd, quirky, and mischievous, much like how the word 'Skibidi' went viral last year. For the new generation, it's a kind of inside joke, spoken as two distinct numbers, while older generations are left pondering how rapidly online language evolves.
Steve Johnson of IXL Learning states that it's not just a meme but a feeling that people express loudly. It has transcended from shows like South Park to now appearing on Google's search page.
If you wish to be a part of this viral fun, it's very simple:
With this small feature, Google has proven that despite being the world's largest tech company, it also knows how to have fun with internet culture.
