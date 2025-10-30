Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched Globally, India Launch Date Under Wraps

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: British tech brand Nothing has launched its new smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, in the global market. This smartphone has been introduced in the mid-range segment. Nothing has launched the Phone 3a Lite as the most affordable model in its 3 series of smartphones. The series now includes a total of four phones: Phone 3a Lite, Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro, and Phone (3). While the design hasn't seen many changes, some features have been removed to make it more affordable.