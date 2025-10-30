Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched Globally, India Launch Date Under Wraps

Nothing Phone 3a Lite (Image: Nothing Website)
Nothing Phone 3a Lite: British tech brand Nothing has launched its new smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, in the global market. This smartphone has been introduced in the mid-range segment. Nothing has launched the Phone 3a Lite as the most affordable model in its 3 series of smartphones. The series now includes a total of four phones: Phone 3a Lite, Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro, and Phone (3). While the design hasn't seen many changes, some features have been removed to make it more affordable.
The starting price of the Nothing Phone 3a Lite has been set at 249 Euros (approximately Rs 25,560) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at 279 Euros (approximately Rs 28,640).
The Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The screen's peak brightness reaches up to 3000 nits, ensuring good visibility even in sunlight.
The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15.
The company has promised three years of Android updates and six years of security updates. The phone will also receive an update to Nothing OS 4.0 in the future.
The phone sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there's a 16MP camera on the front. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is available in two colours: Black and White. The company has retained its signature transparent design, setting it apart from other smartphones.
The company has not yet revealed the launch date for the Nothing Phone 3a Lite in India. However, it is expected to be introduced in the Indian market by November or December 2025. Its price is anticipated to be around Rs 25,000-30,000.
In the Indian market, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite will face competition from popular mid-range smartphones such as the Vivo V60e and OnePlus Nord 5. Considering the price point, the Vivo V60e's 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999, while the OnePlus Nord 5's 8GB+256GB model costs Rs 31,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 34,999.
