UPI Payment Rules Changed: New Limits on Insurance, Loans, and More

For people using UPI for digital transactions, 15 September 2025 is an important day. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has made significant changes to UPI limits. Making large payments such as insurance premiums, loan EMIs, credit card bills, or investments in the stock market is now easier with a single transaction. With these new rules, UPI will not only remain a means for small transactions but will also become a reliable option for large payments.
If you use apps like PhonePe, Paytm, or Google Pay, it's important to know about these new changes.
You no longer need multiple transactions to pay insurance premiums and loan EMIs. According to the new rules, payments up to ₹500,000 can be made in a single transaction. The maximum limit for a day has been set at ₹1,000,000. This will make it easier to pay large loan or insurance premium amounts.
Large transactions on the stock market or other investment platforms will now be simpler. Previously, investors had to make multiple payments due to limits; now, a lump-sum transaction of up to ₹500,000 will be possible. Here too, the daily limit is set at ₹1,000,000.
Significant relief has been provided for those paying credit card bills. Now, payments of up to ₹500,000 can be made at once, while a daily limit of ₹600,000 will apply. Similarly, for travel-related bookings and expenses, a single transaction of up to ₹500,000 and a maximum payment of ₹1,000,000 is possible.
The UPI limit for jewellery purchases has been increased to ₹500,000 per transaction and ₹600,000 per day. For business or merchant payments, a lump-sum payment of up to ₹500,000 will be possible. Notably, there is no daily transaction limit set for this category. This will directly benefit businesses and shopkeepers.
The limit for personal transactions, i.e., sending money from one person to another, remains the same. No changes have been made in this regard. This means that a maximum of ₹100,000 can be transferred daily.
These new rules will increase transparency and convenience in large payments. Users will not need to make frequent transactions, and the payment process will become faster and simpler.