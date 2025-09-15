Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Gadgets

UPI Payment Rules Changed: New Limits on Insurance, Loans, and More

UPI Payment Rule Changes: Significant changes to UPI payment regulations have come into effect today, 15 September 2025. New limits will now apply to payments for insurance, loan EMIs, credit card bills, investments, and travel. Learn about the new daily limits and how they benefit you.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

UPI Payment Rules Changed

For people using UPI for digital transactions, 15 September 2025 is an important day. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has made significant changes to UPI limits. Making large payments such as insurance premiums, loan EMIs, credit card bills, or investments in the stock market is now easier with a single transaction. With these new rules, UPI will not only remain a means for small transactions but will also become a reliable option for large payments.

If you use apps like PhonePe, Paytm, or Google Pay, it's important to know about these new changes.

Insurance, Loans, and EMIs

You no longer need multiple transactions to pay insurance premiums and loan EMIs. According to the new rules, payments up to ₹500,000 can be made in a single transaction. The maximum limit for a day has been set at ₹1,000,000. This will make it easier to pay large loan or insurance premium amounts.

Capital Markets and Investments

Large transactions on the stock market or other investment platforms will now be simpler. Previously, investors had to make multiple payments due to limits; now, a lump-sum transaction of up to ₹500,000 will be possible. Here too, the daily limit is set at ₹1,000,000.

Credit Card Bills and Travel Bookings

Significant relief has been provided for those paying credit card bills. Now, payments of up to ₹500,000 can be made at once, while a daily limit of ₹600,000 will apply. Similarly, for travel-related bookings and expenses, a single transaction of up to ₹500,000 and a maximum payment of ₹1,000,000 is possible.

Jewellery and Merchant Payments

The UPI limit for jewellery purchases has been increased to ₹500,000 per transaction and ₹600,000 per day. For business or merchant payments, a lump-sum payment of up to ₹500,000 will be possible. Notably, there is no daily transaction limit set for this category. This will directly benefit businesses and shopkeepers.

Person-to-Person Transactions

The limit for personal transactions, i.e., sending money from one person to another, remains the same. No changes have been made in this regard. This means that a maximum of ₹100,000 can be transferred daily.

Impact of the Changes

These new rules will increase transparency and convenience in large payments. Users will not need to make frequent transactions, and the payment process will become faster and simpler.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

15 Sept 2025 09:59 am

English News / Gadgets / UPI Payment Rules Changed: New Limits on Insurance, Loans, and More
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.