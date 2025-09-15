UPI Payment Rules Changed: New Limits on Insurance, Loans, and More

For people using UPI for digital transactions, 15 September 2025 is an important day. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has made significant changes to UPI limits. Making large payments such as insurance premiums, loan EMIs, credit card bills, or investments in the stock market is now easier with a single transaction. With these new rules, UPI will not only remain a means for small transactions but will also become a reliable option for large payments.